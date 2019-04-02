Amazon is cutting prices at Whole Foods again: Where to find the savings

Good news for grocery store customers: Amazon has announced a new round of price cuts at Whole Foods that will take effect on Wednesday, April 3, at all stores.
Amazon and Whole Foods market announce price drops
The reduced prices mark the third time since their 2017 merger that Amazon and Whole Foods have coordinated on deeper discounts. Here’s what’s in store for customers when they shop:
- Fresh produce — 20% off on select items
- Expanded Prime benefits — Double the number of deals
- More exclusive weekly deals — deeper rotating discounts
Starting Wednesday, when you go to the produce section, items like greens, tomatoes and tropical fruits will have lower prices.
The retailer says that some sample prices include the following:
- Large yellow mangoes for $1 each
- Mixed-medley cherry tomatoes at $3.49 for a 12-ounce container
- Organic rainbow chard at $1.99 per bunch
More Amazon Prime benefits
Perhaps the biggest boon out of this will be to Amazon Prime members, who will see twice the number of exclusive weekly deals. There will be more discounts available to Prime members overall, the retailer says.
The store is also making a major push to get more people to sign up for Amazon Prime.
Through the end of April, Whole Foods customers who sign up for Prime on a trial basis can get $10 off a $20 in-store purchase. Prime is free for the first 30 days at amazon.com/WholeFoods10.
More exclusive Prime weekly deals
Here are some examples of exclusive Prime member deals that will rotate on a weekly basis in April:
- Organic asparagus: $2.99/lb, save $2
- Organic strawberries: $2.99/lb, save $2
- Air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken: $1.79/lb, save at least 40%
- Spiral sliced ham: $3.99/lb, save at least 33%
- Fresh, sustainable wild-caught halibut fillet: $16.99/lb, save at least 35%
- 35% off all Justin’s brand products
- 40% off all Kite Hill plant-based products
- 35% off all Epic brand products
- Prepared sandwiches and wraps: 20% off
Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey claims the store will continue to build on the momentum of lower prices as a business model, saying “we will lower more prices in the future.”
Here are more articles you may like from Clark.com
- Is Amazon Prime worth it for you? Take this quiz to find out
- Late Amazon Prime delivery? Here’s what you can get for free!
- 3 money-saving Prime perks you need to know about right now
The post Amazon is cutting prices at Whole Foods again: Where to find the savings appeared first on Clark Howard.
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}