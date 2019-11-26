EasyShift Review: Make Quick Money Doing Jobs in Your Area

EasyShift is an app that lets you make quick cash from doing an assortment of small jobs in your area. The good thing about it is you can complete the jobs according to your schedule.

EasyShift shows you jobs at local stores and shops. No, you won’t get rich doing this, but you can definitely use the app to earn some extra money. Here’s everything you need to know about EasyShift:

Quick Links:

What Is EasyShift?

EasyShift is an app that allows you to make money by doing various quality control tasks in your area, including taking photos of products, checking prices and reviewing promotions.

The free app is available for download on Android and iOS and jobs can be found all over the United States and the U.K., according to the company.

How Does it Work?

EasyShift works like this: The app uses a system of points to reward and score its users based on how many jobs they complete and how well they do them.

The app bills itself as a way for you to “get paid to shop, eat and explore in your city,” and based on my experience, that’s exactly what you’ll do.

Once you download the app and sign up, you can choose between the Map and List view to see available jobs. Below is how the Map view looks:

Once you tap on a green pin to select a job or “Shift,” it will show you more information, including four numbers of note:

The minimum average completion time

How many points you could get

How much you’ll get paid per task

And how many miles away the jobs is

Here’s what that looks like:

You’ll also be able to read the job details and reserve the Shift. After that, you’ll have a certain time period to complete it. For the ones I accepted, I had one day to do them.

When you start out, you’ll be at Rookie level. The following chart shows which other levels you can achieve and the points you get:

How EasyShift Points & Levels Work Rank Title Points Reservable Shifts 9 General Manager 1500 10 8 VP 1000 7 7 Director 700 6 6 Supervisor 500 5 5 Manager 300 4 4 Senior Agent 150 3 3 Agent 75 2 2 Clerk 25 1 1 Rookie 0 1

How Much Does EasyShift Pay?

EasyShift pays from $4 to $20 for a Shift. The jobs that I performed paid $8 and $6.50 per display aisle. All of the Shifts in my area were at grocery stores and food marts.

Once you reserve a shift, you typically have 24 hours to get the job done. In some rare instances, less than 24 hours may be given to complete a task.

When I reserved one particular Shift, they gave me 12 hours to do the job (yes, I did it with time to spare).

Once you’ve completed your Shift, there is a 48-hour processing period before your payment is approved.

One thing of note: EasyShift reserves the right to reduce the amount if your Shift has a pay range. For instance: If the pay range for a particular job is from $4 to $8 and they can only confirm some of your answers, you could get paid $6 or $4 rather than the full $8.

The good thing about it is that rather than needing your bank account information, EasyShift pays you through PayPal.

Is EasyShift Legit or a Scam?

EasyShift promises that you can make money in your area by performing small jobs, mostly taking pictures.

I downloaded the app and began reserving Shifts right away to see if it’s a legitimate way to make money. After using it for a period of time, I can say without a doubt that it is not a scam.

Conclusion

EasyShift pays you for small jobs, but compared to other money-making apps, it demands a lot more work. Let me explain…

The good thing is, unlike many apps, once you begin the Shift, the app diligently walks you through the process and you have to click “yes” or “no” to proceed to the next screen. This way, the company ensures that you have read the instructions.

The thing is, you have to take A LOT of pictures with EasyShift. Similar apps let you take three or four photos, but EasyShift demands you take multiple images of the same products from different angles.

It’s not that this is heavy work, but it’s kind of hard to act discreetly and professionally while squatting in the middle of an aisle with your phone in hand. And if your images are not done correctly, they won’t be accepted.

The bottom line is that you can make extra money with EasyShift, but the many photo requirements and different levels you have to qualify for may make it more of a hassle than it’s worth.

Clark.com is currently testing ways that can earn you extra income. Know of a good money-making app? Let us know in the comments!

More Clark.com Articles You May Enjoy: