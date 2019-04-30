  • Job alert: 10 companies hiring with great benefits in May

    Spring hiring is in full swing!

    This month, there are great job opportunities in wireless, tech, education, health and more.

    T-Mobile, Twitter, McKesson and more are hiring right now!

    Here are 10 of the companies that job search website Glassdoor says are hiring like crazy in March…and they all have great benefits packages to boot!

    Brown-Forman

    Open positions: Customer Marketing Manager – Club & Mass Channel, Process/Data Analyst, Managing Director (ANZPI), Packaging Engineer II, Manager – IT Portfolio & more

    Locations: Louisville, KY; Seattle, WA; London, England; Paris, France; Sydney, Australia & more

    T-Mobile

    Open positions: Enterprise Account Executive, Mobile Associate – Retail Sales, Project Manager, Specialist – Implementation, Sr. Software Engineer & more

    Locations: Bellevue, WA; Chicago, IL; Concord, CA; Broomfield, CO; Atlanta, GA & more

    McKesson

    Open positions: Contract Specialist, Operations Supervisor, Senior Financial Analyst, Category Analyst, Senior Conference Services Manager & more

    Locations: San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; Columbus, OH; Scottsdale, AZ; Richmond, VA & more

    DHG

    Open positions: Tax Senior Associate, Healthcare Finance Consultant, Forensic & Valuation Senior Consultant – Litigation Support, Transfer Pricing Manager, Talent Acquisition Senior Specialist & more

    Locations: Charlotte, NC; Brentwood, TN; New York, NY; Ontario, CA; Tysons, VA & more

    Zynga

    Open positions: Director – HR Business Partner, Manager of Corporate Communications, Facilities Coordinator, VIP Accounts Manager, Product Counsel & more

    Locations: San Francisco, CA; Austin, TX; New York, NY; Chicago, IL

    Veracode

    Open positions: Senior Java Test Automation Engineer, Principal Technical Data Analyst, Manual Penetration Tester, Senior Customer Success Manager, Drupal/Web Developer & more

    Locations: Burlington, MA; London; Singapore

    Tilson Technology Management

    Open positions: Project Coordinator, CAD Drafter, Senior Staff Accountant, OSP Construction Inspector, GIS Specialist & more

    Locations: Portland, ME, Las Vegas, NV; Las Cruces, NM; Salt Lake City, UT; Miami, FL & more

    Adtalem Global Education

    Open positions: Pediatric Clinical Nursing Instructor, Program Marketing Manager, Analyst – Consumer Insights, Marketing Operations Specialist, Solutions Analyst & more

    Locations: Chicago, IL; Miami, FL; Arlington, VA; Las Vegas, NV; Pearland, TX & more

    Twitter

    Open positions: Manager – Content & Channel Strategy, HR Analyst, Backend Engineer, Client Partner – Large Client Services, Senior Product Manager & more

    Locations: San Francisco, CA; Boulder, CO; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Seattle, WA & more

    Jackson Health System

    Open positions: Data Analyst, Nutrition Assistant, Stroke Educator, Recreation Therapist Supervisor, Physician Advisor & more.

    Locations: Miami, FL

    You can see the complete list of great benefits each of these companies offers here.

    Give your resume a makeover for 2019

    To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

    Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success!

