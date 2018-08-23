Kroger is phasing out plastic bags at its grocery stores

If you shop for groceries at Kroger, you’ll want to get in the habit of bringing reusable bags pretty soon.
The retailer, which operates nearly 2,800 grocery stores under a variety of banner names, said it will phase out single-use plastic bags and move to reusable bags across all stores by 2025.
Kroger: Single-use plastic bags will soon be history
Seattle-based QFC will be the retail giant’s first division to phase out single-use plastic bags in 2019, according to a company news release.
“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”
According to some estimates, 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year, and less than 5% of plastic bags are recycled.
Kroger says it will collect input from customers and non-governmental organizations through the transition.
The Associated Press reports that although brown paper bags will be available for free, Kroger’s goal is to fully transition to reusable bags, which will be sold in stores for $1 to $2 each.
