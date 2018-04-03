0 Travel e-Scapes: April 3, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Las Vegas

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$214 Las Vegas, or $107 each way

No advance purchase required — go as soon as this week!

Finish trips on or before August 22

Blackout dates: June 8, 29; July 8

Valid on United via Chicago, Houston or Denver



TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Visit THE Palace

Visit the official London residence of the Queen, as Buckingham Palace opens its doors to the public this summer, from July 21 through September 30.

Explore the lavishly furnished State Rooms of one of the world’s few remaining working royal palaces, and look out for some of the Royal Collection’s greatest treasures on display.

Highlights include:

Paintings by Rembrandt, Rubens, Vermeer, Poussin, Canaletto, and Claude

Sculpture by Canova and Chantrey

Exquisite examples of Sèvres porcelain

Some of the finest English and French furniture in the world

This year Buckingham Palace’s summer opening features a special exhibition celebrating the 70th birthday of Charles, Prince of Wales.

Entry is timed. Adults £24; ages 5-16 £13.50.

Visit London features free and ticketed events and tours across the city.

Gift Idea

That time of year is fast approaching for gifting a graduate, or moms and dads on their special day. Here’s an idea — Bluetooth headphones. There’s even a recommended set for kids. Check out the list — with prices from less than $30 — from a go-to guy for gadgets at The Strategist .

Park Hacks

Here are a few theme park hacks from former Disney staffers:

– Sit at the back of the safari at Animal Kingdom so that you can turn around and see any animals you’ve missed.

– Ask for the front row of Soarin’ so you don’t have other people’s feet dangling in your face.

– Go to the parks the morning of a half marathon or any other Run Disney! race. The parks, especially Magic Kingdom, can be ghost towns.

– Take a ferry ride from Magic Kingdom to Wilderness Lodge at sunset for awesome views.

– Watch the electric light parade from the shores of Fort Wilderness, a relatively peaceful location away from crowds.

– First thing in the morning, start from the back of any park and head forward. At Magic Kingdom, for example, you’ll take advantage of minimal waits for great rides like Splash Mountain by circumventing the crowds in the park of the front.

– Early in the day, snag a fast pass for Space Mountain, then head to the back of the park for Splash Mountain and other rides. Then, return to Space Mountain and use your FastPass.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$273-$299 San Francisco

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid daily through October 20

Saturday night minimum stay required

Service is nonstop on Delta

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$274 Calgary, Alberta, or $124 west, $150 east

Start travel on or after April 24

Finish trips on or before February 25, 2019

Valid on Delta/West Jet via Toronto

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$284 Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, or $103 south, $181 north

Start travel on or after August 1

Finish trips on or before October 25

Valid on JetBlue via Ft. Lauderdale

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$296 Vancouver, British Columbia, or $140 west, $156 east

Start travel on or after October 2

Finish trips on or before February 25, 2019

Valid on United via Denver

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$379 Bermuda, or $134 east, $245 west

Valid most dates from April 28 through October 26

Service is on JetBlue via Boston or New York JFK

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$410 San Jose, Costa Rica, or $186 south, $224 north

A 21-day advance purchase required

Depart by October 31 or January 15-February 25, 2019

Return by February 21, 2019

Service is via Miami on American

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$530 Liberia, Costa Rica

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid daily through February 17, 2019

Service is via Miami on American

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

HURRY! Round-trip from Boston:

$416 Boston to Shannon, Ireland

Depart on or after September 3

Finish trips on or before September 28

Valid on Aer Lingus, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from New York:

$423 JFK to Zurich, Switzerland

Depart starting on or after August 13 through October 8

Finish trips on or before October 25

Valid on Swiss/United, nonstop

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

Deals at Disney

The Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels offer sale Spring into Summer rates for April 10 through June 15 stays. Disney Springs resort hotels are located in the heart of the Disney Springs area and are within walking distance of exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

Benefits of staying at one of the seven Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include:

Advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World Resort golf courses and the ability to book advance dining and dinner show reservations for all restaurants across the Walt Disney World Resort.

Per room, per night rates:

From $82, Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista

From $99, Best Western Lake Buena Vista

From $99, Holiday Inn Orlando

From $105, B Resort & Spa

From $122, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

From $139, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando

From $139, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Rates do not include the resort fee or daily parking (where applicable).

Take in the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival through May 28 and the Garden Rocks Concert Series, held Fridays-Mondays, through May 28 at Epcot.

This summer experience the Incredible Tomorrowland Expo where favorite Pixar Super Heroes take over Tomorrowland to celebrate all things super, May 25-September 3 at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy-Awesome Mix Live! Concert Series from June 9 through August 19 at Epcot.

Girls-Only Ranch Retreat

Red Reflet Ranch invites girlfriends, moms, daughters, sorority sisters, bridesmaids and all gals to a Ladies-Only Wild West Retreat May 14-20. Experience six days of horseback riding, roping cattle, fly fishing, riding ATV’s, mountain biking, exploring 100+ miles of trails on the 27,000-acre ranch. There will be morning yoga sessions, afternoon Pilates, and outdoor meditation classes. No matter the activity level, everybody will indulge in gourmet farm-to-table cuisine, fine wine, and world-class desserts. The cost for this all-inclusive package including accommodations in private luxury chalets is $1,950 per person. All meals, beverages (including beer, wine, and spirits), and snacks are included.

Red Reflet Ranch combines the best features of a real Wyoming working ranch with contemporary five-star amenities.

Luxury cabins are surrounded by million dollar views of the red and coral-colored Chugwater formation sandstone cliffs and the contrasting blue and white snow-capped peaks of the Bighorn National Forest.

Each staff member is among the best in their respective fields – whether it’s horseback riding, range shooting, fly-fishing, aerial sight-seeing or the art of preparing world-class cuisine.

Chalets include pillow-top beds, down comforters, a full kitchen stocked for breakfasts, snacks, and beverages, washer/dryer with laundry supplies, WiFi, fireplace, deck with patio furniture, private hot tub and steam shower, and more.

Capacity during summer at Red Reflet Ranch is limited to 20 guests or four families.

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

Looking for more deals?

View all current airfare offers at Clark’s Atlanta Travel Deals page or the National Travel Deals page.

Get the first word on limited seat sales. Follow us on Social:

Like Clark Smart Travel on Facebook

Follow @Clark_Travel on Twitter

Clark.com