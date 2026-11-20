Before committing to monthly giving, find out how a charity uses its donations and what its programs accomplish. Financial reports, spending records, and clear payment terms can help you decide whether an organization deserves your ongoing support.

Would you donate $20 a month to a charity without knowing exactly where the money goes?

It might seem like a small commitment, especially when the cause is close to your heart. Over years, though, those automatic payments add up to a significant amount.

Americans are generous donors. Individual giving reached approximately $617 billion in 2025, according to Giving USA. Yet contributing to a worthy cause doesn't automatically mean knowing how your money is spent.

Before signing up for monthly giving, it's worth checking the charity's financial records, the programs it supports, and what it has accomplished with previous donations.

How Do You Know If a Charity Is Legitimate?

Most of the checks are free and take minutes. If you're unsure how to research a charity, cover these first:

Search its name in the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search to confirm the IRS recognizes it

See whether it's registered with your state's charity regulator, which is often the attorney general's office

Compare the exact name and web address, since fake groups sometimes copy the names of well-known charities

Be wary of any group that pushes you to give on the spot or asks for payment by gift card or wire transfer.

How Much of a Donation Actually Goes to the Cause?

Charities report spending in categories, with programs on one side and management and fundraising on the other. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance expects charities to spend at least 65% of total expenses on programs and no more than 35% of related donations on fundraising.

That being said, a low overhead figure doesn't necessarily mean much. Charities need staff and outside audits to run well, and a group that cuts those costs too far may struggle to deliver its programs.

When you look at charitable donation spending, compare a charity with similar groups in its field. A small research charity will spend differently from a food bank that relies on volunteers.

Read the Charity's Financial Reports

Most charities file a Form 990 with the IRS each year, and anyone can read it for free. Nonprofit financial reports can run dozens of pages, but keep a keen eye on these parts of the 990:

Part I, which summarizes revenue, expenses, and net assets

Part III, where the charity describes what its programs accomplished

Part VII, which lists pay for officers and top staff

Part IX, which breaks spending into programs, management, and fundraising

Small charities may only file a short e-Postcard with little detail. In that case, ask the charity for its budget and recent financial statements.

Look for Charity Transparency in Everyday Communication

A transparent charity tells donors what their money did, in plain numbers. Its impact reports should name specific results, such as families helped or research grants awarded. Stories and photos are nice, but numbers show what actually happened.

Send the charity a question before you sign up. A well-run organization answers promptly and directly, even when the answer is complicated, and charity transparency includes owning up to setbacks.

Larger charities usually post audited financial statements on their websites. Check the donor privacy policy so you know whether your name and address could be shared with other groups.

Set Up Recurring Donations the Right Way

Give through the charity's own website when you can.

Third-party fundraising platforms sometimes add processing fees or ask for a "tip," which can shrink what the charity receives. If the charity offers it, a bank transfer usually costs the organization less to process than a credit card.

Keep a record of every gift. The IRS requires a written acknowledgment from the charity for any single donation of $250 or more, and a bank record or receipt for smaller ones. Many charities send a year-end summary of repeat donations, which makes tax season simpler.

Before you sign up, confirm you can change the amount or cancel online without having to call.

Why Monthly Gifts Matter to Smaller Charities

Small health charities don't typically have big endowments or big staffs to fall back on. A steady base of monthly donors lets them budget for the year and commit to programs that run for months at a time.

The Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance is one example. Founded by brain tumor patients and caregivers, it gives grants to hospitals for patient assistance and research, and helps fund nurse navigators who support families after a diagnosis. Its Form 990 filings are public, so donors can see the numbers before they give.

FAQs

Are Monthly Donations Tax-Deductible?

Starting with the 2026 tax year, you can deduct up to $1,000 in cash gifts to qualified charities even if you take the standard deduction, or $2,000 if you're married and filing jointly. Itemizers can still deduct gifts on Schedule A. Check with a tax professional for your situation, since this isn't tax advice.

Can You Cancel Monthly Giving at Any Time?

Most charities let you change or stop a recurring gift through your online donor account or with a quick email. Check your card statement the following month to confirm the charges have stopped.

Is It Better to Give Monthly or Once a Year?

Monthly gifts give a charity predictable income it can plan around. A single yearly gift works well if you want to time your donations around your taxes or a year-end bonus.

Do Employers Match Recurring Donations?

Many workplace matching gift programs cover recurring donations, which can double what the charity receives. Ask your HR department how to submit your monthly gifts for a match.

How Often Should You Review a Charity You Support?

Once a year is a sensible habit. Look at the charity's latest Form 990 and impact report, and make sure its work still matches the reasons you started giving.

Embrace Monthly Giving

Monthly giving can make a meaningful difference to causes you care about, but it's worth knowing exactly how your contributions are used. Review the charity's financial records and reported results before committing, because your generosity deserves transparency and accountability.

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