Early signs of declining balance and coordination often appear in everyday activities. Perhaps you drop things more often, avoid stairs, or feel unsteady when turning or getting dressed.

Among participants in the 2021-2023 NHANES survey, 27.8% of those aged 20 to 39 and 40% of those aged 60 to 69 reported experiencing balance or dizziness problems in the previous 12 months, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Never dismiss these changes. An occasional stumble or awkward moment can happen to anyone, but repeated balance and coordination challenges deserve attention. Spotting warning signs early can help you address problems before they affect your mobility.

What Do Balance and Coordination Have in Common?

Both rely on our bodies' ability to communicate through the brain, nervous system, muscles, and sensory systems. Yet they serve unique purposes.

Balance deals with stability. Coordination deals with movement itself.

For example, when you walk, balance helps you stay upright and steady as your weight shifts from one leg to the other. Coordination controls the timing and movement of your legs, arms, and feet to keep your steps smooth and controlled.

What Causes Balance and Coordination Problems?

This can have several possible causes. Although aging can affect muscle strength, vision, hearing, and reflexes, it is not the only explanation. Different conditions can also affect both abilities. For example:

Inner Ear Disorders : These can make it harder for the brain to understand head movements and maintain stability.

: These can make it harder for the brain to understand head movements and maintain stability. Neurological Conditions : They may interfere with how your brain controls body movement.

: They may interfere with how your brain controls body movement. Muscle Weakness : Reduced muscle strength can make standing up, walking, and recovering your balance more difficult.

: Reduced muscle strength can make standing up, walking, and recovering your balance more difficult. Vision Problems : These can make it harder to judge distances, recognize obstacles, and guide movements.

: These can make it harder to judge distances, recognize obstacles, and guide movements. Medication Side Effects: Some medicines may cause dizziness, drowsiness, or slower reactions.

Several factors can also contribute to the same problem. For example, someone with reduced leg strength who also takes medication that causes dizziness may have more difficulty walking.

Identifying the actual causes matters, as the right treatment depends on it.

What Are the Early Signs of Balance Problems in Older Adults?

This can show up in many ways. For instance, you may feel unsteady when you stand or walk, sway more than before, or struggle to keep still. You might find yourself reaching for support more often and holding onto furniture, walls, or handrails to keep steady.

Walking in a straight line can also become harder, with a tendency to lean to one side or take shorter or uneven steps. You may also lose your footing regularly, find it harder to turn or change direction, and feel less secure walking on grass, gravel, or uneven sidewalks.

What Do Signs of Poor Coordination Look Like?

Coordination problems may become apparent when using your hands, arms, or legs. For example, you might notice that you:

Frequently drop objects or struggle to pick up small items

Find it harder to button a shirt, write, or use household utensils

Have difficulty coordinating your movements even with familiar tasks

Reach for something and miss it

When Is It Time for a Balance and Mobility Assessment?

If you are concerned about any noticeable changes, an initial online balance and mobility assessment can help you identify potential signs of instability and fall risk factors.

Arrange an appointment with a healthcare professional if you regularly:

Feel unsteady

Experience unexplained dizziness

Notice worsening coordination issues

Find that everyday activities are becoming harder

They usually start by reviewing your medical history, medications, and any previous falls or concerns about dizziness or unsteadiness. The assessment further includes simple movements and physical tests to evaluate your:

Balance

Walking pattern

Coordination

Muscle strength

The results help determine the next steps, which could include physical therapy, targeted exercises, or referrals to specialists to address specific concerns.

What Can You Do to Make a Fall Less Likely?

You cannot prevent every condition that may affect balance, but practical changes can make everyday movement safer. Consider the following fall prevention strategies:

Practice balance and strength exercises regularly

Keep floors and walkways clear

Make sure stairways, hallways, and bathrooms are well lit

Wear well-fitting shoes with good grip

Use handrails on stairs and grab bars in bathrooms

Stand up slowly to avoid dizziness

Consult a professional before starting any new exercise routine to ensure it is safe and appropriate for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Exercises Are Good for Improving Balance?

Tai chi, gentle yoga, heel-to-toe walking, heel raises, and standing on one leg are good places to start. Other easy exercises like standing up from a chair without using your hands or gentle squats can also strengthen the muscles needed for stability.

Always use support as needed, and choose exercises that match your ability.

What Role Does Proprioception Play in Coordination?

Proprioception is your body's ability to know where your arms and legs are without looking at them. It helps you control your movements, place your feet correctly when walking, and avoid losing your balance.

When Is a Sudden Loss of Balance a Medical Emergency?

Sudden loss of balance or coordination, particularly with difficulty speaking, weakness on one side, or sudden vision problems, may indicate a stroke. Get emergency medical help immediately, even if the symptoms disappear.

Which Neurological Disorders Are Linked to Balance Loss?

Several neurological disorders can affect balance, including the following:

Parkinson's Disease can cause slow movement, stiffness, and difficulty walking

can cause slow movement, stiffness, and difficulty walking Multiple Sclerosis (MS) can affect nerves responsible for movement and balance

can affect nerves responsible for movement and balance Stroke can damage brain areas responsible for balance and coordination

can damage brain areas responsible for balance and coordination Cerebellar Ataxia affects the brain's control of balance, posture, and coordinated movement

affects the brain's control of balance, posture, and coordinated movement Peripheral Neuropathy can reduce sensation in the feet, making it harder to stay steady

Don't Ignore Changes in Your Balance and Coordination

Early signs of balance and coordination decline may be subtle and easy to miss. If you are stumbling more often, feeling unsteady, or struggling with movements that were once easy, speak to a healthcare professional. An assessment can help identify possible causes and guide decisions about treatment or further evaluation.

Find more helpful health information and advice on our website today.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.