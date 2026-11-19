Your Thousand Trails membership is worth it if you camp for many nights and want to lower your camp booking costs. As a camper, you should assess whether your camping habits justify the money you choose to commit to a membership.

According to Yahoo Finance, more than 52 million households in North America went camping in 2025. As more people take up camping, private campground memberships are also on the rise.

If you're trying to get into camping, you may feel the pressure to get a membership. However, you need to see if the math works for you before you sign. It'll protect you and your money.

What Is a Thousand Trails Membership?

A Thousand Trails membership gives you access to a network of private campgrounds across the United States. Here is what you get with your membership:

Access to Thousand Trails campgrounds

No nightly camping fees at included parks

Reservation access within the membership's booking rules

Access to several amenities at participating parks

What you get will depend on your membership tier. Choose a campground membership that matches your travel style. A basic pass gives you access to one region, while a higher-level membership includes more regions and benefits.

Is Thousand Trails Worth It?

You can't know whether a Thousand Trails membership is worth it until you run the numbers. Some of the things to check are:

Look at the Annual Cost

See what you'll spend in a year on the campground membership. While you're adding up the numbers, include:

The base membership

Regions offered

Taxes

Needed add-ons

Don't look at the promotional offers given in a year. If you want to renew, look at their actual annual dues, usually $775 for a single-region Annual Camping pass.

Add Multiple Regions if Needed

If you want to travel to different regions, add the cost of extra regions. Thousand Trail charges $140 per extra region you add for a year.

For example, if you need two regions, your annual cost may be $915 before taxes. That changes the break-even point quickly.

Estimate Your Nights per Year

Look at past camping trips and estimate how many nights you'll be out camping. Also, check your work schedule or school commitments before you settle on a number.

A membership may not make sense if you'll be out camping for only 10 nights. It'll only pay off if you want to camp for 30 or 40 nights.

Calculate Your Costs Per Night

Once you know how many nights you want to camp, divide your annual costs by this number. This will show you how much you'll likely spend per night.

Compare that number with the cost of booking a campground per night. If this number is lower, you should choose a membership. If it's higher, stick to booking per night.

Should I Buy a New Membership or Find Used Thousand Trails Memberships for Sale?

Your choice depends on whether you prefer current terms or lower costs. Buying directly from Thousand Trails means you get:

Current agreement

Honest pricing

Customer service relationship

You won't feel uncertain about what you're getting. However, it may be a bit pricier if there aren't any discounts. If you want access but at a lower cost, find used Thousand Trails memberships for sale.

While they may be cheaper, that doesn't mean you'll get a good deal. Before you buy a used membership, you should confirm the following things:

Membership is active

Valid regions and parks

Whether a transfer of membership can happen

The membership transfer fee and who pays for it

Expiration date and renewal pricing

If these terms match what you've been promised, your used membership may be a good deal. Get everything in writing to protect yourself.

Will Transfer Fees Change My Calculations?

Yes, they will reduce the savings you get from buying a used membership. Thousand Trails states that it charges a $250 transfer fee for a National Thousand Trails Camping Pass. Before you agree to buy the membership, find out if you or the seller will pay for the transfer fee.

The deal is better if the seller pays it. However, if it falls on you as the buyer, add the transfer fee to the price and divide by the number of nights you'll camp. In case the figure you get beats the cost of buying a new membership, it may be worth your while.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Cancel My Thousands Trail Membership in the Middle of the Year?

Canceling the Thousands Trail membership can be difficult. Your cancellation will depend on the membership agreement and payment plan.

Some contracts will allow you to cancel and get a full refund if you do it within about 3-5 business days. Read the contract carefully and ask about the cancellation and refund policy.

Can My Thousand Trails Membership Renew Automatically?

Yes, Thousand Trails memberships can renew automatically at the end of the initial term. However, you can cancel if you don't want to renew, as long as you notify them within the required period.

Are There Booking Limits?

Yes, Thousand Trails memberships have booking limits, depending on your membership tier, park, and blackout dates. If you have the Annual Camping Pass, you'll get more restrictions. You can book for only up to 14 nights.

You also must book at least 60 days in advance. With higher membership levels like Explore, you can extend stays to 21 days. Additionally, your booking window widens to 120-180 days.

Can Some Parks Add Extra Fees?

Not all parks are included in your package. If you want to visit these parks, you'll have to pay more to access them. Check your itinerary details beforehand or reach out to our team to confirm which park fees are covered and estimate any additional costs.

Count Your Nights Before You Get Your Membership

A Thousand Trails membership offers you good value, only if you get your numbers right. Count the nights you'll spend at camp, then divide by the total cost. If the cost is lower than what you'll pay per night, you should get it.

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