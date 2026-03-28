As someone considering selling a home in 2026, you should take the time to unveil its secrets to maximize returns, one of which is conducting a pre-listing appraisal. An appraisal can help you identify improvements and come up with strategic pricing. Another strategy is to focus on "turnkey" presentations.

Strategic pricing of homes for sale by owner or agent is even more crucial nowadays, as buyers have become more wary and careful, considering today's exponential real estate prices.

According to NCHStats, home prices have rapidly climbed over the last half-decade, with values surging almost 45% to 55% in total (as of 2025). It further notes that prices have nearly doubled within the last ten years.

With a better understanding of today's home-selling secrets and housing prices, you're more likely to sell your house quickly and enjoy optimal returns.

What Are the Steps for Selling a House?

If you wish to sell your home, prepare yourself, as it's a multi-step process that should ideally start long before you create a listing. Here's an overview of the general steps involved:

Setting a timeline, which involves preparing the home before it goes on sale

Hiring an experienced real estate agent

Determining improvements to boost property value

Setting a realistic asking price (e.g., checking the price of similar houses for sale nearby and getting a professional appraisal)

Listing with professional photos

Reviewing offers

Weighing closing costs

Finalizing and closing the sale

How Long Is Too Long for a House to Sell?

Selling a home can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months. WFTV.com notes that, as of January 2026, homes for sale sat on the market for a national median number of 66 days. The percentage of homes that sell within two weeks was also quite high, at 28.6%.

Many homes, unfortunately, take much longer to sell to the point that they become "stale." As explained by USA Today, stale listings refer to homes that take longer than the average number of days on the market.

You don't want stale listings, as there's a stigma attached to them. Since they've been on the market far longer than similar, recently sold houses, buyers may form negative perceptions about them. They may think it's undesirable, flawed, or overpriced, which is why they remain unsold.

What Are the Secrets to Selling a Home and Maximizing Returns in 2026?

One of the "secrets" you should know about selling a home in 2026 and maximizing the returns you get is taking the time to understand and schedule the pre-listing appraisal process. Providing turnkey presentations can also make buyers more keen to make ideal offers.

Understanding and Scheduling Pre-Listing Appraisal

A pre-listing appraisal is a type of property appraisal.

Property appraisals are professional, unbiased, objective, and formal valuations of a real estate property's current market value. Certified or licensed appraisers conduct these assessments before the sale of the property.

Home buyers traditionally order property appraisals, as they're a requirement set by most mortgage lenders. Appraisals allow borrowers to ensure the money they're lending goes toward financing a piece of property whose value is equivalent, not lower, than the mortgage capital.

Pre-listing appraisals, however, are property appraisals ordered by homeowners who plan to sell. They help sellers determine their home's current market value and its potential worth after improvements and upgrades.

Since a pre-listing appraisal will assign a monetary value to your property, you can use this as an accurate guideline to set a realistic, fair, and justifiable asking price. It can help you maximize your returns since you can avoid overpricing or underpricing your property.

Delivering Turnkey Presentations

Suppose you've had a pre-listing appraisal and followed professional advice regarding home improvements and upgrades to boost your property's value. After completing these projects, you've made your home move-in ready, meaning it no longer requires urgent or immediate repairs or renovations.

In the above scenario, you've transformed your home into a "turnkey property," so the buyer or the next occupant can already enjoy the house as-is. You can use this as a strategic marketing tactic, which is particularly appealing and effective for home shoppers who value convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Not Do When Selling a House?

One of the things you should never do when selling a house is to overestimate its value. It's understandable if you attach a significant amount of sentimental value to it, but remember that this is a different type of value from your home's actual market worth.

Overestimating your home's value can lead to overpricing, particularly if you don't get expert advice from a real estate professional or licensed appraiser. If you overprice, you face the risk of having your listing go stale.

Another thing to avoid is focusing too much on the outside that you forget the inside. Yes, the exterior matters for curb appeal, which can add up to 7% to home prices, as Phys.org explains.

However, if all you do is spruce up the outside and ignore the interiors, problems will most likely come up during the buyer's property appraisal or inspection. If too many things need repairs, expect the buyer to negotiate a lower price. They may even back out of the deal.

What Devalues a House the Most?

Many factors can cause a significant reduction in home values, one of which is the location. A house in the center of or is very close to high-crime areas, landfills, or noisy roads may likely receive lower offers, if any.

Another is the condition of the property. Letting a home go into disrepair due to a lack of maintenance or neglect can severely pull its value down. Whether it's multiple plumbing or roof leaks, foundation cracks, or broken windows, all these can lead to reduced prices.

Remember These Secrets to Maximizing Profits When Selling a Home

Whether you're selling a home soon or later this year, remember that a pre-listing appraisal and turnkey presentations can be invaluable to your experience. Not only can they help you sell your house quickly, but they can also maximize your returns.

If you need more insights into home-related transactions or simply want to stay updated on the latest local and state events, have a look at our top stories and in-depth news coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.