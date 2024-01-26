DIRECTV CUSTOMERS

DIRECTV IS TAKING AWAY MORE OF YOUR LOCAL TV CHANNELS WPXI is the next station on DIRECTV’s list to be taken away from you. They are refusing to come to a new agreement to carry WPXI, and there is not much time to stop them.



WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR YOU? You will lose access to the local news, weather, and traffic you depend on and the sports and entertainment programming you love. This includes your favorite shows such as WPXI local news, The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, Jeopardy, America's Got Talent, Law & Order, Dateline NBC and more!

ACT NOW! Call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand they keep WPXI on your lineup. You can also drop DIRECTV and switch to one of the many providers that carry WPXI. WPXI is also available free over the air with a digital antenna.

• Verizon FiOS: 1-800-837-4966 or

• Comcast: 1-800-934-6489 or

• Spectrum: 1-855-860-9068 or

• Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/live-news

• YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/

• Fubo TV: https://fubto.tv/



