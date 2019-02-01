  • 'Black Panther' returning for week of free screenings beginning Feb. 1

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    T’Challa is coming back for a week. And so is the rest of the “Black Panther” cast.

    The blockbuster film will return to theaters next month, Disney Chairman and CEO Robert Iger tweeted Monday afternoon. The screenings, which will be free of charge at 250 AMC Theaters nationwide, will be shown Feb. 1-7 to celebrate Black History Month, Iger tweeted

    Iger also said Disney would donate $1.5 million to UNCF, the nation’s largest minority education organization.

    “Black Panther,” the Marvel Studios film directed by Ryan Coogler, earned $1.3 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is the first comic book movie to receive an Academy Award nomination for best picture, the newspaper reported. 

    During the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony Sunday, “Black Panther” won an award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T’Challa/Black Panther, accepted the award for the film’s ensemble, which won over “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Variety reported.

    The screenings come on the eve of the final round of Oscar voting, which begins Feb. 12 and ends Feb. 19, according to the Reporter.

    Information on screenings can be found here.

     
     

