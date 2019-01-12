'Coming to America' sequel confirmed

Over 20 years later, the sequel to the 1988 comedy “Coming to America” is now officially in the works, according to Hollywood Reporter.
According to Deadline Hollywood, Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem. A reported script written by Kenya Barris, has Akeem returning to America to find his long-lost son.
Craig Brewer, whose projects include “Hustle & Flow,” “Footloose” (2011) and several episodes of the TV series “Empire,” has been selected to direct the film.
Brewer is currently working with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” a biographical film based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore.
Production has not officially been scheduled but is expected to begin in 2019.
