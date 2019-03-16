'I'm a lucky guy': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek thanks fans for support after cancer diagnosis

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek took to social media to thank fans for their support and well wishes after he announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis last week.
“I’m a lucky guy,” Trebek, 78, announced in a video that was posted to the game show’s official Twitter account.
Trebek, who returned to the set of the show Tuesday, posted a video on the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of messages, cards, tweets, emails and letters from friends, fans and former contestants, People reported.
"I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement," Trebek said in the video.
“Obviously I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” said Trebek, who has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since the game show was revived in 1984. “I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered and I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me.”
Trebek announced his diagnosis March 6 in a video uploaded to the “Jeopardy!” YouTube page.
“Jeopardy!” tapes on a stage on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California.
