  • 'This Is Us' star Mackenzie Hancsicsak sells Girl Scout cookies at SAG Awards

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Not even Hollywood stars can resist the lure of Girl Scout cookies.

    According to People magazine, 11-year-old Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays young Kate on NBC's "This Is Us," sold about 100 boxes of the treats Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

    “If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!” tweeted the actress, who posed with a box of Samoas in an accompanying photo.

    >> Read more trending news 

    She also gave the cookies a shout-out two days before the awards, tweeting: "Look for me. I'll be the one in a blue dress w/ @girlscouts thin mint cookies in my purse."

    Hancsicsak's customers included co-stars Eris Baker, Lyric Ross and Chris Sullivan, People reported.

    Read more here.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories