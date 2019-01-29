'This Is Us' star Mackenzie Hancsicsak sells Girl Scout cookies at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES - Not even Hollywood stars can resist the lure of Girl Scout cookies.
According to People magazine, 11-year-old Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays young Kate on NBC's "This Is Us," sold about 100 boxes of the treats Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
“If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!” tweeted the actress, who posed with a box of Samoas in an accompanying photo.
If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34! 🍪 pic.twitter.com/trshppDT49— Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) January 28, 2019
She also gave the cookies a shout-out two days before the awards, tweeting: "Look for me. I'll be the one in a blue dress w/ @girlscouts thin mint cookies in my purse."
Gearing up for SAG Awards! This was from last year’s @NBCThisisUs win. Will it be a repeat? Tune in to find out! Sunday, 1/27 - 5 pm PT/8pm ET on TNT Drama & TBS network to watch. Look for me. I’ll be the one in a blue dress w/ @girlscouts thin mint cookies in my purse. 😊 pic.twitter.com/B4cZQRM3UJ— Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) January 26, 2019
Hancsicsak's customers included co-stars Eris Baker, Lyric Ross and Chris Sullivan, People reported.
