11 concerts to wrap up summer, kick off fall in Pittsburgh area
Summer isn’t over yet, but fall is just around the corner. Here are 11 concerts to enjoy between now and then in the Pittsburgh area:
Taylor Swift
Reputation Stadium Tour – Heinz Field (Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.)
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
The Bandwagon Tour – KeyBank Pavilion (Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.)
Cole Swindell
All Of It Tour – Stage AE (Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.)
Jason Aldean
High Noon Neon Tour 2018 – KeyBank Pavilion (Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.)
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour – KeyBank Pavilion (Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.)
Fall Out Boy
The M A N I A Tour – PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.)
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
Summer Plays On Tour – KeyBank Pavilion (Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.)
Justin Timberlake
The Man Of The Woods Tour – PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.)
Ed Sheeran
2018 North American Stadium Tour – PNC Park (Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.)
Maroon 5
Red Pill Blues Tour 2018 – PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.)
Elton John
Farewell Yellow Brick Road – PPG Paints Arena (Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.)
