    Summer isn’t over yet, but fall is just around the corner. Here are 11 concerts to enjoy between now and then in the Pittsburgh area:

    Taylor Swift

    Reputation Stadium Tour – Heinz Field (Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.)

    Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

    The Bandwagon Tour – KeyBank Pavilion (Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.)

    NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 05: Jimi Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town perform during the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

    Cole Swindell

    All Of It Tour – Stage AE (Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.)

    MANHATTAN, KS - JUNE 21: Cole Swindell performs during Kicker Country Stampede - Day 1 at Tuttle Creek State Park on June 21, 2018 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)

    Jason Aldean

    High Noon Neon Tour 2018 – KeyBank Pavilion (Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.)

    Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour – KeyBank Pavilion (Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.)

    Fall Out Boy

    The M A N I A Tour – PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.)

    BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 25: Fall Out Boy performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Fall Out Boy at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on January 25, 2018 in Burbank, CA. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

    Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

    Summer Plays On Tour – KeyBank Pavilion (Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.)

    LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: Recording artists Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott (2nd L) and Dave Haywood (R) of Lady Antebellum perform onstage with recording artist Darius Rucker (2nd R) during the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    Justin Timberlake

    The Man Of The Woods Tour – PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.)

    FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake?s Wednesday night concert New York City being postponed due to the spring nor'easter. He added that his Thursday night show at Madison Square Garden would still go on. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
    Ed Sheeran

    2018 North American Stadium Tour – PNC Park (Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.)

    Maroon 5

    Red Pill Blues Tour 2018 – PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.)

    Michael Madden, PJ Morton, Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, and Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
    Elton John

    Farewell Yellow Brick Road – PPG Paints Arena (Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.)

