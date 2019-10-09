0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (10/11-10/13)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday and Sunday

Finleyville

The annual Fall Festival at Trax Farms is a South Hills tradition celebrating its 50th year that has something for everyone. Enjoy a hayride down to the pumpkin patch where you can pick your own. Then test your meddle in the giant, three-acre corn maze, or enjoy some live music - this weekend "My So Called 90's Band" will be regaling fest-goers with throwback favorites. All of this and more can be found at Trax every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

Gibsonia

During fall festival season there's no better way to spend the afternoon than down at the farm. And October is a very special time of year at Harvest Valley Farms in Valencia because it turns into a pick-your-own-pumpkin festival! In addition to the pumpkin patch, you'll also be able to enjoy hayrides, a corn maze, caramel apples, and even live music to keep the energy up! The Harvest Valley Fall Festival will be open every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free! Check it out here.

All weekend

Cheeseman Farm - Portersville

Prepare for the fright of your life at the Cheeseman Fright Farm. Isolated by more than 650 acres in Portersville, Cheeseman Farm has undergone its annual makeover into a horrifying harvest experience, featuring a haunted hay ride, a corn maze, and multiple walkthrough attractions. They're all full of monsters, demons, and perhaps the dreaded cheese man will even make an appearance. I'm not sure if that's a real thing, but if it's not, it should be. Tickets are $20 a pop and you can get your haunt on Fridays through Sundays from 7-10 p.m. And if that's all too scary, check out their day-time pumpkin festival instead! That's got hayrides, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo, and more. That's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends in October. Learn more here!

All weekend

Hopewell Windmill - Aliquippa

You've heard of haunted houses and haunted hayrides, how about haunted mini golf?! That's right, the Hopewell Windmill Mini Golf Course transforms its mini fairways into spooky scenes surrounded by lurking monsters. Even the balls themselves have become cursed - now they glow in the dark. While this attraction is less intense than your conventional haunted house, it is still recommended that you bring younger children while the sun is still out. And this is one of those rare Halloween attractions that's open every day! It's $10 for kids, $12 for adults.

Saturday and Sunday

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

And in addition to all the fun fall activities we told you about last week - including the scenic chair lift rides through the mountain foliage - this weekend is chili weekend! That means it's a chili extravaganza with unique chili creations from the resort's culinary professionals, plus a beer tasting! So, the only thing you have to fear here is bloating. From axe throwing to horse-drawn wagon rides to pumpkin launching, 7 Springs has got it all! Read more about it here!

Saturday, 7 PM

Stage AE

The most prominent dead tribute band - Dark Star Orchestra - will be swinging through Stage AE on Saturday. But they're not merely a cover band - they specialize in creating the full Grateful Dead concert experience, bringing the same contagious energy to their performances and often recreating famous Grateful Dead sets of the past. You can still get tickets for this nostalgic evening of musical equanimity - they start at just $29. Doors are at 7 p.m.

Saturday, 7 PM

PPG Paints Arena

Seven-time Grammy winning country singer Carrie Underwood will be popping into PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night, as well. She's touring on her newly released album, "Cry Pretty", the eponymous single from which recently hit No. 1 in the US charts. And if you've been near a radio at some point in the past 15 years you probably also know some of her other ditties, like "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats". There's still tickets available to this one, too - and they start at $63.

Saturday, 10 AM

Oakmont

It's the inaugural Oakmont Fall Festival! Local organizers are hoping this becomes a new autumn tradition. So, here's the scoop: it's happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard between Pennsylvania and Washington avenues. That'll all be closed off, and all along it families can enjoy live music, face and pumpkin painting, food and craft vendors, even a scarecrow decorating contest. And national cartoonist Joe Wos will be on hand for an animated story time with the kids. Read more here!

All weekend

Ligonier

This three-day festival - now in its 60th year - commemorates the battle of Fort Ligonier that was fought on October 12, 1758. Here you'll be able to experience the rare sight of Fort Ligonier's artillery in action, as well as reenactments of the historic battle. Elsewhere, the entire town of Ligonier participates in the festival, with over 200 craft and artisan vendors along the streets and 30 food vendors around the diamond. Plus, a parade that this year will feature Pitt's marching band. And you won't want to miss the fireworks on Saturday night at 8:45! Learn more about it here!

Friday

Carnegie Science Center

This is the first of four sleepovers at the science center, each with different themes. This one? Games and gaming! Play Mario Kart on a giant screen. Relax in the board game lounge. Heck, even make your own game. Then sleep among the exhibits and wake up the next morning to a complimentary breakfast and free admission to the science center. This sleepover is Friday night and check in is at 6 p.m. The whole experience is just $39 per person.

Friday and Saturday

Byham Theater

It's called "That Golden Girls Show" - but there's a twist...it's all puppets. Set in Miami in 1985, this off-broadway hit follows the wacky exploits of the Golden Girls gang, parodying some of the most iconic and memorable moments from the show. It's an evening of laughter, cheesecake, jazzercise, shoulder pads, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. You may want to leave the kids at home for this one, though - it contains strong language and adult themes. There's shows on Friday and Saturday!

