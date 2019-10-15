0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (10/18-10/20)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 11 AM

National Aviary - Downtown

Halloween is just over the horizon, but before that, it's time again for the Aviary's Owl-O-Ween! This Pittsburgh tradition invites you to meet owls, raptors, vultures, bats, and other creatures of the night at the Aviary's annual Harvest Festival. Come ready for costumes, candy, crafts and photo opportunities with some breathtaking winged animals. In the past it has featured opportunities to learn about the owls up close and other unique avian activities. Owl-O-Ween is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and comes free with the price of a normal Aviary admission!

Owls, raptors, bats, vultures and other creatures of the night will greet you at Owl-o-Ween on October 19 & 26! Get up close to owls and learn about their species from an expert! Come ready for costumes, candy, and crafts. https://t.co/wINQFAQJI2 pic.twitter.com/KEOXKOUR6Q — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) October 14, 2019

All weekend

Greensburg

Lonesome Valley Farms' Valley of Terror is in Greensburg, beside the Westmoreland Fairgrounds. They've got two haunted attractions this year: a haunted hayride that leads to a haunted maze and trail, and the Slotter Farmhouse and Barn, an indoor attraction that's certain to be wall-to-wall nightmare fuel. For the slightly less daring, Lonesome Valley also offers a nonhaunted corn maze, which could still be scary depending on your ability to navigate mazes. And during the day, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there's also a Pumpkin Patch Playland for the kids, which is scare-free. Over the next two weekends you can visit Friday through Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday

Soergel Orchards - Wexford

Soergel Orchards is in the thick of throwing its monthlong fall festival. There's a cornucopia of kids' activities this year, but the highlight, of course, is the opportunity to pick your own apple! Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday you can take to the orchard and pick some delightfully delectable apples straight from the source. This weekend, guests will be able to pick Stayman-Winesap apples. There's also a great selection of other food and drinks available, including a number of ciders from Arsenal Cider and Barbecue. The main market is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the festival activities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All weekend

Schramm Farms and Orchards – Jeannette

The fall festival hosted by Schramm Farms and Orchards is also in full swing. This one features some activities all week long. You can pick your own pumpkin and try your luck in two corn mazes. There are also hayrides and plenty of home-grown refreshments, including apple cider, French fries and candy apples. And you better believe there's a corn box for kids. Schramm's opens every day at 9 a.m., except for Sunday when it opens at 10 a.m. Get more info here!

All weekend

Triple B Farms – Monongahela

Triple B Farms has a lot going on during its fall festival. Storybook pumpkin land, featuring fairy tales remade with pumpkin people, the big blue boo barn, and their iconic Liberty and Squirrel Hill Tunnel slides that go underground! Plus, there are hayrides, ducky derby races and the opportunity to pick your own pumpkin and apples. All of this and more is included with the purchase of a wristband, which are $9 for adults and $14 for kids. All activities are designed for kids and adults to play together.

Beautiful peaceful week and weekend coming at Triple B. All activities run Wed, Thursday, Fri evenings 4-7pm. Sat and Sun 10-6.

Pick your own apples and pumpkins runs:

Wed, Thurs, Fri 4-630. Sat and Sun 10-530pm.

Food barn open Fri, Sat, Sun. Yum! pic.twitter.com/N8RinjVncu — Triple B Farms (@TripleBFarmsFUN) October 15, 2019

Saturday, Noon

New Brighton

The New Brighton Fall Festival s a new one, only in its second year, and takes place on Third Avenue in the Business District, between 9th and 13th streets. Nearly 100 vendors are attending this year, plus children's activities, food from local restaurants and food trucks, and live performances throughout the day. The festival is on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Get more info here!

All weekend

Pittsburgh International Race Complex - Wampum

Does your bucket list include "drive an exotic car?" If so, it's time to mark your calendars because this weekend at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, you can take the wheel behind an array of the world's best supercars on a real race track – with no speed limit! This is the "Xtreme Xperience," and at varying price points, you can ride along with a professional driver, or get into the driver's seat yourself and satisfy your need for speed with three adrenaline pumping laps. All drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver's license, but guests as young as 12 can participate in the ride-along option with a guardian. You can hit the track all weekend, Friday through Sunday.

Friday and Saturday, 7 PM

PPG Paints Arena

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in town for two back-to-back games this weekend. First up, the Pens face off against the Dallas Stars Friday at 7 p.m. The Penguins are 4-2 heading into this game, riding the momentum of two commanding wins over the Wild and the Jets. Then on Saturday, hometown hero Marc-Andre Fleury is rolling into town with the Vegas Golden Knights for another 7 p.m. game. The Knights are looking hot again this season, so when the puck drops that's sure to be 60 minutes of can't-miss hockey. Tickets are available here.

Lafferty: "Three wins in a row and playing a bit, it's been great. It's been really fun. I'm just playing, and right now, pucks are going in, so you want to ride that out as much as you can."



Snap Shots: https://t.co/c6eYT8Qzg2 pic.twitter.com/19DvitUUhy — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 14, 2019

Saturday, 3 PM

City of Asylum – Northside

Exiled Voices is serving as a reunion of five former writers in residence. This one-night-only event is an opportunity to discover or reconnect with the writers and reflect on what we have accomplished together. You'll be able to listen to authors from China, El Salvador, Burma, Venezuela and Iran, read excerpts from their work and join others in discussing them. Exiled Voices will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. As always with events at City of Asylum, admission is free.

All weekend, various times

The Rangos Giant Cinema – Carnegie Science Center

The classic low-budget comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" will be playing on the comically huge screen of the Rangos Giant Cinema for three days this weekend! No more, no less. The showings are 7 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. When you're finished cutting down the mightiest tree in the forest with a herring, you can purchase tickets for $10 apiece! Or if you're a member, it's only $8.

Saturday and Sunday

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Autumnfest is entering its final weekend, and the theme this Saturday and Sunday is Kids' Halloween Weekend. That means that the activities will include a kids' costume parade at 1 p.m. on both days, fun Bavarian games and a pumpkin chucking demonstration! That's when large trebuchets are used to launch pumpkins through the air. Why? Because it's awesome. Plus, you can expect all the attractions we've told you about over the past two weeks, including the scenic chair lift rides through the foliage. Autumnfest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Who's excited for the last weekend of Autumnfest?



This Weekend is Your Last Chance to Experience the Magic of Autumnfest at Kids' Halloween Weekend!



Schedule: https://t.co/PMaGJlmHzW pic.twitter.com/ppK6rxBvDK — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) October 14, 2019

