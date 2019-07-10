0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/12-7/14)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday and Saturday – North Shore, Stage AE

Beer and brewing enthusiasts from all over the region will be uniting in hoppy harmony June 12-13 to enjoy hundreds of craft beers from over 125 breweries. There will also be live music and food trucks. There are three ticket options - regular admission, which gets you in at 7:30 p.m., early admission which gets you in at 6:30 p.m. and then there are designated driver tickets available. And it's all for a great cause - the festival will be raising money for animal rescue partners.

Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest is this weekend! Come out to Stage AE and try some of the best craft beer around, while enjoying food trucks and live music. pic.twitter.com/65p3EieK7G — Pittsburgh Beerfest (@PittBeerfest) July 8, 2019

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. – North Shore, Stage AE

Once everyone is done recovering from beerfest, two of the biggest indie pop gals are taking the stage. Back in 2012, Maggie Rogers recorded her first album in a broom closet at Burklee College of Music. Fast-forward to this year and she's got a smash hit album - "Heard It in a Past Life" - that debuted at number two on the Billboard chart. You've probably seen the viral video of Pharrell Williams becoming very moved when she played her song "Alaska" for him at NYU. And she's bringing her unique brand of dreamy art-pop to Stage AE on Sunday night. But she's not alone. She's joined by fellow indie-pop genius Natalie Prass, whose own most recent LP debuted at number 10 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. The show is outdoors, rain or shine, and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Opens Saturday at 10:30 a.m. – Kennywood Park, West Miffin, Pa.

The tangled mess of black and gold steel Kennywood calls Steel Curtain is set for its world premiere this weekend. The curtain rises on Saturday! After months of construction and testing, Steel Curtain is finally ready to deliver its first day of thrills. Want to be one of the first to ride it? Well, the park opens at 10:30 a.m., and you'll probably want to get there right around then. Not only is Steel Curtain the tallest roller coaster in Pennsylvania, it features the most inversions of any coaster in North America - a stomach-churning nine - and sports the tallest inversion in the entire world at a dizzying 197 feet.

Saturday, Noon – 7 p.m. – 5001 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Back in 2004, Pittsburgh City Council decided to honor the talented, handsome actor, jazz pianist and Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum by proudly declaring July 13 Jeff Goldblum Day. The Artisan Tattoo and Cafe on Penn Avenue will be celebrating the glory of all things Goldblum this Saturday. There will be Jeff Goldblum tattoo flash specials, Jeff Goldblum T-shirts and merchandise. Jeff Goldblum cosplays and astrology readings to determine if you're compatible with Jeff Goldblum. The festivities run from noon to 7 p.m. and it's all free!

Thursday – Saturday – Cranberry Township Community Park

One of the best parts of summer are community festivals, and we've got a big one up north. Cranberry Community Days offers three days of family fun in and around Cranberry Township Community Park. On Thursday, the Cruisin' Cranberry car cruise rolls from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Art in the park also begins on Thursday and features those trees wrapped in hand-knit sweaters that community days is known for. All three days feature a carnival, 175 vendors and chainsaw carving. And Saturday ends with Zambelli fireworks in the park at 9:45 p.m. Plus, it's all free!

Sunday, Noon - 5 p.m. – Bay 41, 4107 Willow Street, Lawrenceville

Sunday's "Taste of Lawrenceville" is a vibrant celebration of all things Lawrenceville and Pittsburgh. And here's just a taste of some of the vendors you can expect: Eleventh Hour Brewing, Ki Pollo Chicken and Empandas, Boyd and Blair Distillery, and even going to be a build-your-own-bouquet bar compliments of Victoria’s Mobile Flower Shop. Plus, this is a pet-friendly event, so bring your best four-legged friend along for the fun! This is all happening at Bay 41 on Willow Street and it's all free and open to the public.

Friday-Sunday, Doors open at 10 a.m., Monroeville Convention Center

Vintage market days is coming to the Monroeville convention center on Friday and you'll have an opportunity to peruse an enormous indoor and outdoor marketplace, where you can browse and purchase vintage-inspired art, decor, jewelry, and all manner of handmade treasures provided by a wealth of passionate and creative vendors. Tickets will be available at the gate and they're valid for re-entry all weekend.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Allegheny Center Alliance Church, East Ohio Street, North Side.

The 11 Cares "Save a Life" Blood Drive is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church on East Ohio Street on the North Side. Right now, the number of blood donors in Western Pennsylvania is half of what it was 10 years ago. Every day, 600 people need to donate blood to meet the needs of our region’s hospitals. 11 Cares and Vitalant encourage you to bring your family and friends to this event and donate! Just one donation can save up to three lives. In addition to the drive, there will also be kids' crafts, cornhole and a mocktail bar serving non-alcoholic blood bag drinks.

Sunday, 7 p.m., Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

If you're looking for a comedy fix, good news: one of the funniest guys in the business is visiting the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall this Sunday. It's none other than Patton Oswalt! You probably know him from his long-running role as Spencer on the “King of Queens” or perhaps from one of his many standup specials that have won him both a Primetime Emmy and a Grammy. Oswalt's standup covers a wide range of topics, from pop culture to religion to superheroes to foreign policy, and you can catch his offbeat takes on all of the above and more on Sunday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $56.

Saturday, 8 p.m., The Strand Theater, Zelienople

You watched him compete on your televisions at home while he competed on NBC's "The Voice," now you can watch him live. Chris Jamison is bringing his musical stylings to the Strand Theater in Zelienople on Saturday night. He'll be performing selections off his new album, "Puzzle Pieces", along with many fan favorites from his run as a finalist on season 7 of "The Voice." Tickets for the sure-to-be-soulful evening are just $20, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

