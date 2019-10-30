0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/1-11/3)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend - SouthSide Works Cinema

If you're a movie buff, then there's no better place to be this weekend. The festival features 116 films from 33 countries. There's also a filmmaker Q&A session, a script competition, and if you're a Steelers fan, Rocky Bleier will be there for the screening of "The Return."

Sunday, 10 a.m. - Monroeville Convention Center

Maybe not quite as big as your wedding weekend, but you have a chance to see what resources are out there to help you plan. The Cavanaugh's Bride Show is a one-stop shop for everything you need to make your big day just a little more perfect.

Saturday, 3 p.m. - Wooley Bullys Juke-joint

Folks will be dumping hundreds of pumpkins out of the back of a truck and rolling them down a hill in a literal pumpkin roll. You can bring your own pumpkin or buy one there to vie for the honor of first place and the farthest roller. There will also be a pumpkin pie eating contest and a pumpkin seed spitting contest. All of this is free for the pumpkin aficionados among you.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - Starts in Station Square

If downhill pumpkin races don't fully satisfy your racing needs, You can take to the streets of Pittsburgh this weekend. The EQT 10-miler is this Saturday. It goes from Station Square to Liberty Avenue. From start to finish, there will be entertainment to motivate runners with Pittsburgh themes every mile. Like all races, you'll need to register before you hit the starting line.

ONE MORE WEEK! How fast are yinz planning to run the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler?! Mile 7 is all about featuring the very best of Pittsburgh's own language — you'll even hear the legendary @Pittsburgh_Dad cheer you on! Sign up: https://t.co/IvgClkclc3 pic.twitter.com/MuBqO1GUYb — Pittsburgh 10 Miler (@Pgh10Miler) October 26, 2019

Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Andrew Carnegie Free Library

Have you ever wanted to know more about one of Oakland's most iconic buildings? This Sunday you can take a guided tour of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. The historic tour will give you an up-close and detailed look at all the wonderful art and architecture inside the 124-year-old building. You'll also learn about how the building's interior has changed over time.

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. - Wagman Observatory

Here's what to expect:: a whole bunch of telescope-toting amateur astronomers who want to share their hobby with you. You'll get a guided tour of the sky. Two large permanent telescopes are also available to observe distant celestial bodies and galaxies from the comfort of your own planet. Naturally, it's contingent on friendly weather.

Saturday, noon - Helltown Taproom, Export

Helltown's taproom in export is where you'll want to be for their Day of the Dead Taco Festival! There will be a number of food trucks serving up their finest taco creations. There's also going to be a special Helltown beer release, live music and of course prizes for the best Day of the Dead costume -- so come out dressed in your best.

Spooky season may be over, but fall fun is just getting started in the Laurel Highlands! This weekend:



🌮 Day of the Dead Taco Festival @HelltownBrewing

🎸 @bretmichaels at @PalacePA

🎤 Winery Comedy Tour at Bella Terra Vineyards



More: https://t.co/mSij5fbvc4 — Laurel Highlands (@laurelhighlands) October 28, 2019

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Jergel's is where you can catch classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult! These fellas have been around since 1967 and you almost certainly know a few of their hits, like "Don't Fear the Reaper," "Burnin for You"...and of course, Ggodzilla".With a new album on the way this year and in such an intimate venue, this seems like a can't miss experience for any classic rock fan.

#BlueOysterCult takes the stage 1 week from tonight! Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/1M2WggqFjD — Jergel's (@jergels) October 26, 2019

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

If you're more into classic country, then you're gonna want to come back downtown to Heinz Hall on Friday. That's where 21-time Grammy Award winning country star Vince Gill will be performing! In the 70s, you knew him as the frontman for Pure Prairie League. In the '80s he went solo and eventually released four singles that were awarded CMA's "Song of the Year"- including the smash hit "When I Call Your Name".

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Vince's album, When I Call Your Name, with two exclusive vinyl re-issues! Preorder here: https://t.co/wlNJkfXumh pic.twitter.com/sL2qhqm35F — Vince Gill (@VGcom) October 4, 2019

All weekend - Benedum Center

Like, oh my gosh, this is totally a musical that you're not going to want to miss. Based on Tina Fey's screenplay and produced by Lorne Michaels, it's "Mean Girls"! and I'll let you in on a little secret, since we're such good friends: tickets are still available! But they're selling, like, really fast. So get them while you can!

Mean Girls from The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on Vimeo.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Highmark Stadium

How 'bout those Riverhounds? They're currently ranked number one in the Eastern conference!

And their playoff battle continues this Saturday. After defeating Birmingham Legion last week in a rout - seven to nothing! They set their sights this weekend on the conference semi-finals against number four ranked Louisville City. Suffice to say the hounds are on fire right now and are just a few games away from winning it all!



