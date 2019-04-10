0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (4/12-4/14)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend – Monroeville Convention Center

Monroeville will turn into Hollywood when Steel City Con arrives at the convention center! William Shatner will be in attendance, along with some stars from “The Office,” and actors Rob Schneider and Judge Reinhold.

All weekend – David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Tekko is the region’s premier anime convention. You can check out some of the best in Japanese music, J-Fashion, and a full Japanese arcade. There's even an escape room if you're up for it! And yes, there is cosplay. You can also donate some of your favorite anime and manga at a book drive.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Frick Environmental Center

Children and families will learn all about the different sounds these amphibians make by reading "Noisy Frog Singalong" by John Himmelman. After that, there will be a small hike for the ribbits. The sing-along is perfect for the whole family, but kids ages 3 to 9 will love it the most. The event is free, so make sure to register the family if you want to go.

Friday, 8 p.m. – Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead

Whether you know him from the big screen as “Paul Blart, Mall Cop” or from the small screen as the "King of Queens," we're sure you know just how funny Kevin James can be. He's been doing stand-up since the late '80s, long before he made it big on TV.

Saturday, 8 p.m. – Heinz Hall

There's a reason he played the voice of anger in Disney's "Inside Out.” The sardonic Lewis Black will be bringing his off-kilter brand of comedy back to town with the "Joke's on US Tour." It's definitely for an adult crowd, with the Grammy Award-winning comic cites George Carlin and Richard Pryor among his influences. Known for his belligerence and angry character, Black peppers his show with social criticism and sarcasm.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Highmark Stadium

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the nation's leading walk supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. More than 150,000 people have participated in the walks across the country. They help to raise awareness for integrated employment and inclusive living for people with IDD. The walk provides a great opportunity to see that mission in action here in Pittsburgh.

Various times – Various locations

Several schools in the Pittsburgh area are debuting their high school musicals this weekend, including Brentwood, which is performing "Marry Poppins" for one week only, and Montour High School, which will be performing "Footloose" for the second weekend. Find out everything you need to know for these shows and more on our WPXI High School Musicals Page.

Sunday, noon – PPG Paints Arena

The Pens are bringing the Islanders back to the Steel City after two games in New York. Pittsburgh is in the midst of its 13th-straight playoff run and hoping to bring home the Stanley Cup for the sixth time in that span. This is the fifth time the Penguins have faced the Islanders in the playoffs. If you can’t make it to the game, be sure to watch on WPXI, with our pregame show starting at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds are back after getting bounced early in the playoffs, and this season they have a brand-new turf to play on at Highmark Stadium. The club is taking on USL Championship newcomer Hartford Athletic this weekend for its home opener. You can get two tickets for $20 as part of the home opener special.

Friday, 6 p.m. – Carnegie Science Center

King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table are coming to Pittsburgh. This week’s 21+ night at the Carnegie Science Center will allow you to sip on some ale, dance to medieval music and explore the Science Center's enchanted kingdom. Costumes are encouraged, but no weapons are permitted.

Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – National Aviary

You'll get to learn how birds and dinosaurs care for their eggs and little ones. Plus, there's an egg matching game, an Easter parade and even pictures with the Easter Bunny! The pictures are free but bring your own camera.

