0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (4/19-4/21)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What better place to meet the Easter Bunny than at the Pittsburgh Zoo? Brunch with the bunny is all sold out, but you can still get a picture with your family. There will be an egg hunt as well. Everyone who takes part gets a complimentary bag filled with treats! Bring your own basket to collect the eggs, and when you're done, check out the animals as they search for treat-filled eggs of their own! All ZooHop to Spring activities are included with general admission.

Happy #NationalZooLoversDay from all of us at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium! pic.twitter.com/5nqkdqXZff — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) April 8, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the zoo.

All weekend – Phipps Conservatory

Spring is in full bloom at Phipps, and you'll want to get down there this weekend if you want to see the Gardens of the Rainbow. It's the last weekend for this colorful exhibit. The Conservatory is open all weekend with normal hours, even on Easter Sunday. This is one of Pittsburgh’s most Instagrammable spots, where color and light collide to create a kaleidoscope of blooms. To top it all off, a 9-foot topiary peacock sits in the south conservatory.

Don’t miss Spring Flower Show: Gardens of the Rainbow, Phipps’ new celebration of the season that’s bursting with color! Experience nature's most beautiful spring blooms, highlighting the spectrum of vibrant floral hues and captivating scents: https://t.co/UtwqfSqbHn pic.twitter.com/N8GyDlP1rO — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) March 23, 2019

Various Times – Heinz Hall

It’s been called the musical of the century, and now the Book of Mormon is coming to Pittsburgh. Entertainment Weekly calls it "Grade A: The funniest musical of all time." If you haven't seen it, it's about the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent half way across the world to spread the good word.

Can I get an amen?! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kE1i8qQDdU — THE BOOK OF MORMON (@BookofMormon) April 4, 2019

Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Market Square

While Earth Day itself falls on Monday this year, there are a lot of events happening this weekend. Friday, you can paint the square green in Market Square - grab some lunch down there and check out the vendors, which include earth friendly and organic products, along with live music.

There is also have a band scheduled every hour, from start to finish.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic.

Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. – PPG Paints Arena

If you'd rather get in some exercise to celebrate the holiday, then the Earth Day 5K is for you! The race kicks off outside PPG Paints Arena and takes you to Pittsburgh's green buildings to highlight the local pioneers in environmental issues. There are seven stops along the way, where you can catch your breath and learn some history. Advanced registration is required.

Join Pittsburgh Running Tours for a special Earth Day 5K run through Downtown. https://t.co/vHxFb3BnTp pic.twitter.com/dpNR7XgltR — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) April 21, 2018

Friday 11 a.m. to Saturday 2 p.m. – Downtown Pittsburgh

You'll have lots of options to choose from barbeque from Evil Swine, grilled cheeses from Oh My Grill, hot dogs from Bull Dawgs and more. There are also vegetarian and dessert options to munch on. The festival will take place on Smithfield Street across from the Oliver Building.

Various times – PNC Park

Another home series over the weekend for the Pirates when the San Francisco Giants come to town. Friday night, you can pick up a free “Let’s Go Bucs” shirt and enjoy some $1 hot dogs. Saturday the teams play at 4:05 p.m. and the game Sunday as a 1:35 p.m. kids day matinee. There will be fun and games at the family fun zone before the game and a kid-friendly item will be waiting at the gate for fans under 14 years old.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the park.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds, with a 2-1-2 record, have their second home game of the season this weekend hosting the USL Eastern Conference leaders Saint Louis F.C. Saint Louis went unbeaten for their first five games, but lost their most recent matchup. The hounds will be looking to take advantage of that lost morale to put up another win.

All Weekend – Carnegie Science Center

The internet is used for a lot of things, but probably the best thing is watching cat videos. This weekend, Carnegie Science Center is taking that to the next level with an 80-minute compilation on its big screen. Editors poured over countless hours of unique submissions, music videos and classic internet hits. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit a local animal charity.

Just FYI, this cat is going to stare at you until you get your paws on some #catvideofest tickets: https://t.co/rXBYPRfFtZ pic.twitter.com/HhARn2Gt1i — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) April 9, 2019

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic.

All weekend – Fort Pitt (Point State Park)

History comes alive at the Fort Pitt Museum down at the Point. These one-hour tours will take you back in history of the fort to the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Tours are available all weekend and are included with the museum's admission.

This #FortPittFriday, we’re celebrating the amazing volunteers who bring history to life at the Fort Pitt Museum every day by leading tours, re-enacting 18th-century life at Fort Pitt, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/hfy5GhHxsq — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) April 12, 2019

Saturday, 9 p.m. - Rivers Casino

A local talent is changing his tune for one night this weekend at the Drum Bar inside Rivers Casino for a night of rockin’ tunes. Jeff Jimerson, the singer of the National Anthem at PPG Paints Arena, will be performing with his band airborne. Jeff’s been singing before Penguins games for more than two decades – but his band plays music that goes back even further than that, with hits from the '40s to today's hottest music.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.