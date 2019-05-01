PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!
Opening Day at Kennywood
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – Kennywood
One of the first signs summer in Pittsburgh – Kennywood is open! This is the first full season for Thomas the Tank Engine, and in just a few months the Steel Curtain rollercoaster is set to open. Plus enjoy all of the classic rides and snacks.
Kennywood's Auto Race, last ride of its kind. Same great experience, new blue color scheme! pic.twitter.com/vl5JYptGun— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 1, 2019
Pittsburgh Marathon
Sunday, 7 a.m. – Downtown Pittsburgh
Another reminder of the nice weather to come – thousands of people running 26.2 miles through the streets of Pittsburgh. The race goes through 14 different neighborhoods and is a Track and Field certified course that counts as a Boston Marathon qualifier.
Spoken and unspoken race day rules — a topic that is sure to get many runner's blood boiling. But it is a very good idea to review these rules before any race, especially if you are new to running, according to Coach Karl Gruber. READ: https://t.co/KRgtQHTH7X pic.twitter.com/XB1IwGREEF— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) April 30, 2019
Pirates vs Oakland Athletics
Various times – PNC Park
The Buccos are back in town and hoping to reverse the losing trend from their road trip. Among the weekend festivities are Free Shirt Friday, Star Wars Bobblehead Day and Kids Play Ball. Friday and Saturday’s games are at 7 p.m., Sunday first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Clutch.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/6yWrZagJWe— Pirates (@Pirates) May 1, 2019
Eric Church
Friday & Saturday, 8 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena
Nashville is coming to Pittsburgh for two nights this weekend. Country music star Eric Church is known for hits like “Drink in my hand” and “Give me back my hometown.” Church’s Double Down Tour promises two completely unique shows, so if you’re feeling like a spring splurge you should consider going both nights.
High School Musicals
Head to Mount Lebanon High School where "The Sound of Music" takes center stage. Be sure to check out the other schools around the area with their own productions of your favorite shows.
Disney's Newsies
Various times – Byham Theater
Disney comes to life in downtown Pittsburgh this weekend, but it's a show you may not be too familiar with. Newsies follows the exhilarating tale of Jack Kelly, the leader of a group of teenage newsboys looking for something more and take a stand for what's right. The Broadway musical is set in New York City at the turn of the century and it's based on a true story!
We caught up with #Newsies dance captain Larry A Lozier Jr to discuss the thrilling dance numbers in the show!— Pittsburgh Musical Theater (@PMTMusicals) April 30, 2019
Don't miss your chance to see it live at the Byham Theater, May 2-12! https://t.co/dPnm6QcA8u #PMTNewsies #newsiesforever #dance #choreography #seizethestage pic.twitter.com/F4Xtvorx3d
Pittsburgh Taco Takeover
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Millvale Riverfront Park, Strange Roots & Grist House
Twenty of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks will be offering their takes on tacos. From the familiar of Pittsburgh Burrito Bus to the unexpected Sugar and Spice Ice Cream, there’s bound to be something for everyone. The best part is that there is no cost of admission, just the price of buying tacos and other treats.
Skywatch
Friday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carnegie Science Center
Enjoy a relaxing night of stargazing at the Carnegie Science Center this weekend and see if you can spot Saturn’s rings. The Buhl Planetarium is home to a gigantic telescope, but you’re welcome to bring your own as well. There are two different sessions that happen rain or shine.
Move a Mountain Music Fest
Friday, 7 p.m. - Duquesne University Ballroom
Irish rock band Scythian and hometown band Corned Beef and Curry will headline this annual event at Duquesne University. Tickets cost $40, and benefit disabled and abandoned children in Jamaica as well as a mission trip to the Caribbean country. The 21+ evening of music and dance will also include basket raffles and a silent auction.
BUILD OUR SET LIST! . You heard it right, folks! This Saturday we will be playing at @tellus360 at 8PM and we are leaving our set list up to you! Just comment below or in our story what song of ours you want to hear and BAM! It's in the set list! . . . Doors at 7, and music/good times start at 8. LINK FOR TICKETS IN BIO! . . . . . 📸: @pinkcloudcreations_ . . . . . #scythianmusic #danceallnight #tellus360 #livemusic #celtic #irish #gypsyrock #listenlocal #lancaster #music
Paws for a Cause
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. John's gymnasium, Monaca
Check out the amazing crafts from more than 50 vendors and help the Beaver County Humane Society at the same time. Admission is free but proceeds from anything purchased go toward the protection and adoption of animals.
Kentucky Derby Watch Party
Saturday, 2 p.m. - Meadows Racetrack and Casino
The Kentucky Derby is the most famous horse race in the United States, and it takes place this weekend. What better place to watch it than at a race track? Meadows Racetrack & Casino is hosting a watch party that will include mint juleps, other food and drink specials. If you can’t make it down to Washington County, the race will be shown live on Channel 11. Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.
