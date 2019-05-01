0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/3-5/5)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – Kennywood

One of the first signs summer in Pittsburgh – Kennywood is open! This is the first full season for Thomas the Tank Engine, and in just a few months the Steel Curtain rollercoaster is set to open. Plus enjoy all of the classic rides and snacks.

Kennywood's Auto Race, last ride of its kind. Same great experience, new blue color scheme! pic.twitter.com/vl5JYptGun — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 1, 2019

Sunday, 7 a.m. – Downtown Pittsburgh



Another reminder of the nice weather to come – thousands of people running 26.2 miles through the streets of Pittsburgh. The race goes through 14 different neighborhoods and is a Track and Field certified course that counts as a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Spoken and unspoken race day rules — a topic that is sure to get many runner's blood boiling. But it is a very good idea to review these rules before any race, especially if you are new to running, according to Coach Karl Gruber. READ: https://t.co/KRgtQHTH7X pic.twitter.com/XB1IwGREEF — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) April 30, 2019

Various times – PNC Park

The Buccos are back in town and hoping to reverse the losing trend from their road trip. Among the weekend festivities are Free Shirt Friday, Star Wars Bobblehead Day and Kids Play Ball. Friday and Saturday’s games are at 7 p.m., Sunday first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 8 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

Nashville is coming to Pittsburgh for two nights this weekend. Country music star Eric Church is known for hits like “Drink in my hand” and “Give me back my hometown.” Church’s Double Down Tour promises two completely unique shows, so if you’re feeling like a spring splurge you should consider going both nights.



Head to Mount Lebanon High School where "The Sound of Music" takes center stage. Be sure to check out the other schools around the area with their own productions of your favorite shows.

Various times – Byham Theater

Disney comes to life in downtown Pittsburgh this weekend, but it's a show you may not be too familiar with. Newsies follows the exhilarating tale of Jack Kelly, the leader of a group of teenage newsboys looking for something more and take a stand for what's right. The Broadway musical is set in New York City at the turn of the century and it's based on a true story!

We caught up with #Newsies dance captain Larry A Lozier Jr to discuss the thrilling dance numbers in the show!

Don't miss your chance to see it live at the Byham Theater, May 2-12! https://t.co/dPnm6QcA8u #PMTNewsies #newsiesforever #dance #choreography #seizethestage pic.twitter.com/F4Xtvorx3d — Pittsburgh Musical Theater (@PMTMusicals) April 30, 2019

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Millvale Riverfront Park, Strange Roots & Grist House

Twenty of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks will be offering their takes on tacos. From the familiar of Pittsburgh Burrito Bus to the unexpected Sugar and Spice Ice Cream, there’s bound to be something for everyone. The best part is that there is no cost of admission, just the price of buying tacos and other treats.



Friday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carnegie Science Center

Enjoy a relaxing night of stargazing at the Carnegie Science Center this weekend and see if you can spot Saturn’s rings. The Buhl Planetarium is home to a gigantic telescope, but you’re welcome to bring your own as well. There are two different sessions that happen rain or shine.

Friday, 7 p.m. - Duquesne University Ballroom

Irish rock band Scythian and hometown band Corned Beef and Curry will headline this annual event at Duquesne University. Tickets cost $40, and benefit disabled and abandoned children in Jamaica as well as a mission trip to the Caribbean country. The 21+ evening of music and dance will also include basket raffles and a silent auction.



Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. John's gymnasium, Monaca

Check out the amazing crafts from more than 50 vendors and help the Beaver County Humane Society at the same time. Admission is free but proceeds from anything purchased go toward the protection and adoption of animals.

Saturday, 2 p.m. - Meadows Racetrack and Casino

The Kentucky Derby is the most famous horse race in the United States, and it takes place this weekend. What better place to watch it than at a race track? Meadows Racetrack & Casino is hosting a watch party that will include mint juleps, other food and drink specials. If you can’t make it down to Washington County, the race will be shown live on Channel 11. Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

