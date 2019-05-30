0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/31-6/2)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 1pm - 5pm & 6pm - 10pm – Monroeville Convention Center

More than 100 wines and 100 more beers will be available during two different sessions of the Rockin' Wine and Beer Festival. The event features gourmet chefs and food vendors, games, activities, attractions and live bands. Your ticket includes a souvenir wine or beer glass, unlimited wine and beer samples, live entertainment and a chance to win door prizes. You can get more information about the event HERE.

May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019 | 12:00 pm - 12:00 am – Heinz Hall

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra hosts a highly anticipated double debut. Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen leads the first PSO performance of Pohjola’s Daughter by fellow countryman Jean Sibelius. Virtuoso Italian pianist Beatrice Rana, lauded by The Los Angeles Times as a “commanding” pianist with “innate musicality,” joins Inkinen on Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. The PSO rounds out the program with Tchaikovsky’s mighty Symphony No. 4, a true symphonic tour-de-force!

Friday through Sunday, various times - PNC Park

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game stretch this weekend.

May 31, 2019 | 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm | Byham Theater

With her new album and world tour, multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of most exciting reemerging genres in popular music today – the New American Songbook; inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals. This reemerging genre is adding a remarkable new chapter and repertoire to Jackie’s show, with a selection of songs from breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening and hit films like The Greatest Showman and more… Jackie’s show will also feature gems and classic songs from her past repertoire that have come to win audiences over the years; classics such as O Mio Babbino Caro, The Phantom of the Opera, Nessun Dorma will create one of the most exciting and spellbinding evenings in the theater.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

Local Natives - Spiral Choir Tour comes to Stage AE this weekend. LOCAL NATIVES believe in equality, safety, and dignity of all people. They have partnered with Plus 1 so that $1 from every ticket is going to support gender based violence intervention and prevention programs. The show will also feature Middle Kids. Click here for ticket information.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Benedum Center

Spotlight Productions has assembled eight great shows in one, featuring legendary original artists from the '60s and featuring their biggest hits including: JAY AND THE AMERICANS, Cara Mia, Come a Little Bit Closer, This Magic Moment and Only in America.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - The Beacon Hotel

Come support your local community and vote on the BEST WINGS in Butler County! For the fourth year in a row, WingFest will be held at The Beacon Hotel. Categories for WingFest Competition are Hottest, Most Creative and Best Overall. Judging will be based off of a public vote. The winners will be tallied at 3:30 and winners of each category will receive cash prizes, trophies and free advertising. There will be plenty of parking and large tents, so the event will be rain or shine. Come eat, drink, vote, and be merry. You must have proper ID to consume alcohol.

Saturday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium

The Pittsburgh Taco Festival makes its stop at Highmark Stadium this June. Enjoy an afternoon of live music and cultural marketplace while exploring the flavors of tacos from the region’s best food trucks and restaurants. There will be two sessions. The afternoon session will last from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. whereas the evening session will last from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019 | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Penn Avenue Downtown from Stanwix to 7th

The DowntownCDC is proud to announce Highmark's International StrEAT Festival June 1st & 2nd 2019. The Festival will span across two weekend days and will be located between Stanwix and 7th Street on Penn Avenue. The streets will be lined with vendors from all over the Southwestern Pennsylvania Region. In addition, we will have stage performances, eating contests, raffles, games, cooking demonstrations, and much more!

Sunday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

Machine Gun Kelly comes to the North Shore, rain or shine, as part of his Hotel Diablo tour.

All Weekend - Succop Nature Park in Penn Township

It’s a celebration! Join us for the Grand Opening of the T.W. Phillips Barn at Succop Nature Park, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania’s newest visitor and environmental education center. This event is free! The full day of family-friendly events includes: Guided Nature Hikes, Food Trucks, Fishing Demonstrations, Local Entertainment, Nature-themed Crafts, Bird Trivia, and much more!



