0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/14-6/16)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All Weekend – Rangos Theater, Carnegie Science Center

Halloween is still a ways off, but that doesn't mean you can't get a good scare! "The Shining" is coming to Pittsburgh’s largest screen in full 4K resolution! Stephen King's classic book-turned-movie takes over the Rangos theater all weekend. This brand-new restoration wowed audiences at the Cannes Film Festival.

Friday, 8 p.m. & Sunday, 2:30 p.m. – Heinz Hall

Igor Levit will be making his long-anticipated debut in Pittsburgh playing Mozart’s Piano Concerto #21 “Elvira Madigan.” The full orchestra will join in for Richard Strauss's Alpine Symphony, which brings you on a magical ride up an alpine mountain from dawn until sunset.

All Weekend – Point State Park

The 60th annual Three Rivers Arts Festival is nearing its end, and this weekend is your last chance to check it out. The festival is packed with 350 vendors and features unique activities for artists of all ages plus some amazing musical performances.

Friday, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. - Carnegie Music Hall, Munhall

NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers is not shy about his love for the Steel City and Pittsburghers are in for a treat when he brings his standup show to Carnegie Hall of Music on Friday. The bigger treat is, after tickets sold out for his show in Munhall, he added a second show on the same night.

Saturday, 3 p.m. – Seven Springs

Looking for something different to do with dad on Father’s Day weekend? Head up to Seven Springs for a day of partying on the mountain. More than 30 food trucks will be sitting at the base of the mountain, plus three stages playing music all day. To cap it off, nearly 3,000 fireworks will be launched once the sun goes down. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults, $10 for children. Food will be available for purchase at each truck.

All Weekend – Butler Farm Show Grounds

More delicious food this weekend that’s sure to leave you satisfied. The first-ever Butler Rib and Music Fest will feature food prepared by the rib teams from the hit TLC shot BBQ Pitmasters. Music at the first will feather tributes to Earth, Wind and Fire, Led Zeppelin, and Poison. Entry is free and food will be available for purchase.

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Trax Farms

If fruit is more your style, or you just love strawberries, you’ll want to check out this celebration. Strawberry shortcake, strawberry sundaes and more will be featured alongside other delicious treats. There will also be live music.

Saturday & Sunday - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Head down to the convention center this weekend to see the best and brightest take the stage. Whether you're good at solving Rubik's cubes or you never finished the one you started years ago, this will surely be a great show. Some of the fastest competitors will be showing off their skills at the Pittsburgh Summer 2019 Rubik's Cube Competition.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Byham Theater

This is your chance to learn more about big topics and issues in our world. This weekend's speakers will talk about the ideas, individuals and innovations that are contributing to progress around the world and beyond. In fact, you can learn about the future of exploring the moon! Other topics will include using artificial intelligence to combat human trafficking and the future of medical technology and business. This year's program is titled “Greater Than" and will showcase people whose ideas have helped them become greater than many different challenges.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Monroeville Convention Center

Ladies and gentlemen start your engines and get ready for a high-adrenaline show taking over the Monroeville Convention Center! All sorts of cars will be on display and there are many contests to enter if you want. You'll also be able to get in on some cool giveaways while enjoying food and live music. Admission is $20 dollars but kids 6 and under are free. If you want to register your car to try to win best in show it costs $40.

Various times – Various locations

You know summer is here when the farmers markets begin! With some help from Good Food Pittsburgh, we’ve put together a list of some of this weekend’s markets.

Saturday:

Swissvale

Monroeville

Sewickley

Mars

Greensburg

Sunday

Shadyside

Squirrel Hill

Keystone Carnegie

Find the full list on Good Food Pittsburgh

