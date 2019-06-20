0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/21-6/23)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All Weekend – Cultural District

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival rolls into town this weekend and dozens of musicians will be taking to stages to fill the air with lively jazz music. Among the performers are Patti Labelle, Charles Lloyd, Butcher Brown, WAR and Stanley Clarke. Most of the shows are free, but some do require tickets. Click here for the full performance schedule.

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

Take a trip back in time to the early 90s and check out one of the most popular boy bands of all time. NKOTB will be hitting the stage playing their biggest hits, which include “Step by Step,” “Please Don’t go Girl” and “Summertime.” The Mixtape Tour will also include performances by Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.

Friday, 5:30 p.m. & Saturday, 5 p.m. – Stage AE

Enjoy some outdoor music this weekend with two shows at Stage AE. Friday night it’s Yes with Asia and John Lodge. Things take a local turn Saturday with The Clarks performing. Both shows are outside rain or shine.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – The Palace Theater

The Palace Theater will be filled with the sounds of the 60s as Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits play your favorites, like "I’m Into Something Good" and "Mrs. Brown." Noone has played sold-out venues the world over, and this weekend is your chance to see him right in our own backyard. The Latshaw Pops orchestra will open the show, with a celebration of the 60s.

Friday, 7:05 p.m., Saturday 4:05 p.m. & Sunday, 1:35 p.m. – PNC Park

The Pirates are back in town for a weekend-long series against the San Diego Padres. Friday night is "Stranger Things" night at the ball park with fireworks. Saturday is faith night, when players and coaches will share their personal experiences with how their faith has impacted both their lives and careers in baseball. Sunday is kids day, with some kids 14 and under getting a Josh Bell alternate black replica jersey. If the weather permits, kids 14 and younger will also be allowed to run the bases!

All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

You can watch some of the best card duelists in the region compete this weekend in a competition at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Hundreds of Yu-Gi-Oh! enthusiasts and trading card duelists will face off in this year's regional tournament. The competitors will battle for a chance to represent North America at the TCG World Championship and Dragon Duel World Championship. The qualifier event is a three day event, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Riverfront Dog Park (Strip District)

It's time to party, and the Strip District is the place to be this weekend. The Riverlife Riverfront Refresh: Pop-up Party will take over the Riverfront Dog Park on Saturday. That means you can bring your pooch for a fun afternoon of drinks, food, and music. It's free to attend for you and your four-legged friends!

Saturday, 3 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

Country music fans - Burgettstown is the place to be this weekend, as the Outlaw Music Festival rolls into town. Alison Kraus, the Avett Brothers will perform, followed by the one and only Willie Nelson! The show starts at 3 p.m., but get there early to get your spot on the lawn.

Saturday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Downtown Mars, PA

New Years on Mars (the planet) doesn't fall on the same day as Earths. But, Mars (the borough) still celebrates it here on Earth. That means it's time for the Mars Brew Fest - New Year celebration! You can enjoy some out-of-this-world beer (even though it's all from around the region), food, and more! The party happens on Saturday, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Saturday, noon - 4 p.m. - Trax Farms (Finleyville)

South of Pittsburgh, in Finleyville, the wine will be flowing! Saturday, Trax Farms is hosting its Summer Wine Festival. There will be wine, food, and tons of music for you to dance to. Even better, it all benefits the Finleyville Food Bank! The festival happens on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets are just $20.

