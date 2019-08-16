0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/16-8/18)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend - Liberty Avenue, Bloomfield

The region's largest heritage festival is finally here! It's a four-day celebration that features Italian food, culture special entertainment and more! The bocce tournament starts Saturday and you can catch the Miss Little Italy Pageant on Sunday at noon.

#LittleItalyDays starts next week, hope to see everyone there. For details see https://t.co/oJZfm5sVFY — Little Italy Days (@LittleItalyPgh) August 11, 2017

All week - Various locations

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week is already underway, so stop reading this and go check out the deals! Still need some convincing? There are more than 80 participating restaurants with meals priced between $20 and $35. Click here for the full list of participating restaurants.

It’s always good to plan ahead! Reports of some sellout evenings already received! https://t.co/wlVVslcvKy — Pgh Restaurant Week (@PghRestaurantWk) August 13, 2019

Starts Friday - Westmoreland County Fairgrounds

This nine-day extravaganza kicks off Friday and checks every box on the county fair list with Games, rides, food, a livestock show and even monster trucks. Plus, who can forget the Westmoreland County Fair Queen Contest? Daily admission is just $7 and includes parking, amusement rides and all of the exhibits. Admission to the grandstand is separate and varies based on the event.

Tuesday through Saturday - North Washington Rodeo Arena

The rodeo has already started by the time you're reading this, but that doesn't mean you've missed the fun! World champion cowboys and cowgirls are in town to show off their skills in bareback bronco riding, calf roping, steer wrestling and, yes, bull riding. Adult tickets are $16 and kids get in for $7. Proceeds benefit the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department.

Weekends through September - West Newton

Adventure awaits at the first weekend of the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival! Wander through the village enjoying medieval artisans and tantalizing treats. Performances include tightrope walking, dancing, sword duels and jousting.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheater

Legendary blues rockers Foghat are coming to town as part of the Allegheny Summer Concert Series. The band's 1975 hit "Slow Ride" is still in regular rotation on classic rock stations and there's plenty more where that came from. Plus, as with every show, you can find great food trucks and craft beer. This free concert is rain or shine.

Submitted by a fan who's daughter drew this...very talented! pic.twitter.com/v4IcPjNK6C — FOGHAT (@FOGHAT) April 20, 2019

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is putting on a free performance this weekend at Hartwood Acres, but for those who are interested there are extras available! Adults can pay $60 to join the dancers and artistic leaders for dinner and drinks starting at 5 p.m. in the VIP tent and can be joined by children for $20. For those looking to keep the price down, free kids' activities also start at 5 p.m.

Open now - Phipps Conservatory

This stunning exhibit at Phipps is sure to excite as the summer comes to an end and kids start heading back to school. Get an up-close look at some of nature's most prized pollinators alongside the blossoming flowers that feed them. More than a dozen different types of butterflies call the garden home.

In the wild, the Julia Longwing Butterfly likes to drink alligator tears to ingest minerals like salt. While there are no alligators at Phipps, there are plenty of plants to aid their diets and assist with pollination! https://t.co/SOPJOJY1FQ



Photo © Paul g. Wiegman pic.twitter.com/NUcVTBLKLe — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) August 13, 2019

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Various locations

Help 11 Cares and the Education Partnership collect school supplies for students in our area at the annual Pack the Bus event. We will be at six Giant Eagle locations in the Pittsburgh area. Visit the 11 Cares page to learn more about this event and find out other ways you can help.

#11Cares volunteers will be at six Giant Eagle locations to collect school supplies for students in our area. 🖍✏️ Come help by donating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th for our Pack the Bus event.

Here’s how you can help: https://t.co/50XlPYwp9Y #wpxi ✂📓📝 pic.twitter.com/Ka6UZpjiYj — WPXI (@WPXI) August 14, 2019

Friday, 7:50 p.m., Saturday, 1:305 p.m. - PNC Park

The Pirates may be in last place in the NL Central, but wouldn't it be great to see them beat up on the division-leading Cubs? This weekend is your chance, hopefully. At the very least, it's free shirt Friday, and the first 20,000 fans in attendance Saturday will get a free Pirates cardigan.

Making a name for himself.



Reynolds leads all NL Rookies in:

✅ Batting average (.333)

✅ On-base percentage (.405)

✅ Hits (110)

✅ Doubles (25)#ROYnolds pic.twitter.com/aFYZ6aKfYc — Pirates (@Pirates) August 14, 2019

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Heinz Field

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and that means more time on the field for the starters on both teams. You still might not see much of Ben Roethlisberger, but some other star players will have the chance to dazzle as they work to cement their spot on the roster.

Take a look at how Andy Lipinski, his staff and his dog Tyson prepare the fields at Saint Vincent College for #SteelersCamp. pic.twitter.com/jEJmsxqb2h — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2019

