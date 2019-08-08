PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!
Steel City Con
All Weekend - Monroeville Convention Center
Check out one of the largest comic cons in the United States this weekend here in Allegheny County. Steel City Con starts Friday, and includes more than 750 vendor tables, an artists' alley and dozens of special guests. This year sci-fi and fantasy icons including George Takei, Lea Thompson and Ron Pearlman will be among those in attendance. Don't forget to check out the cosplay and trivia contests while you're there.
SHOWTIME!!



The B.B. King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee
Sunday, 6:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre
For more than half a century, B.B. King and his blues band defined the genre. Now, Michael Lee is working with the band to keep that legacy alive. You might remember Lee from NBC's "The Voice." This show is part of the Allegheny Summer Concert Series and will be accompanied by food trucks and local craft beer from Hop Farm. The concert is free and takes place rain or shine.
See you on the road— Michael Lee (@MichaelLeeFW) August 6, 2019
Playing with my idol’s band @BBKingBand
Living the damn dream ya’ll
Thank you nbcthevoice for giving me the opportunity to be heard in front of the world. Without it I wouldn’t be where I am… https://t.co/pW77tRQr4T
Movies in the Park - 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
Saturday, 8 p.m. - North Park Boathouse
Looking for something oriented more toward the children? This is one of your last chances to check out the Allegheny County Movies in the Park series. Family activities, arts & crafts and more start 8 p.m., and the movie will start after sunset.
Other shows this year include:
- "Ralph Breaks the Internet" - Aug. 14, South Park Amphitheater
- "Ralph Breaks the Internet" - Aug. 17, North Park Boathouse
- "Captain Marvel" - Aug. 21, Deer Lakes Park Wagman Observatory
Pittsburgh Pancakes and Booze Art Show
Saturday, 8 p.m. - Spirit, Lawrenceville
While "pancakes and booze" might be enough to convince you, there's a whole lot more going on at this event. More than 500 pieces of art will be on display from emerging artists all over the county. This is a 21+ event.
Check out @jessemay.artandesign at The @pancakesandbooze #artshow in #pittsburgh on Saturday Aug. 10th. .— Pancake&BoozeArtShow (@pancakesbooze) August 5, 2019
.
.#pittsburghaartist #pittsburghart #pittsburghtattoo #pittsburghevents #pittsburghartshow #popupartshow #popart #art #artist #pittsburghartgaller… https://t.co/1dKGqBRCA8 pic.twitter.com/3BdJuyJGZ1
Italian Day Festa
Friday - Idlewild
This is a day of wall-to-wall entertainment and delicious Italian food. Local restaurants participating include Rizzo's Malabar Inn and Aroma Italiano. Pavilion D-2 and the Hillside Theater Stage will also have live music all day. the festivities are capped off with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Food, Entertainment and FUN! It's the Westmoreland Columbus 500 Italian Day Festa at Idlewild this Friday, August 9! More info: https://t.co/8Q5pZCBvsL pic.twitter.com/Jx8GzJnrpB— Idlewild & SoakZone (@idlewildpark) August 6, 2019
10th Annual Bocce Tournament and Festival
Saturday, Heinz History Center parking lot
One of the world's favorite summer picnic games is taking center stage this weekend at another celebration of Italian Heritage. The Heinz History Center's annual bocce tournament will take over the nearby parking lot under the Veterans Bridge for a day of games, snacks and live music. Team registration is sold out, but if you're looking to take in the sights and sounds of this classic game there's no better chance.
Ligonier Stroll
Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. - Ligonier
Get ready to travel back in time to the 1950s with the Ligonier stroll! Ladies, you'll want to dust off your old poodle skirts for this one. This free event features oldies music, dancing, live entertainment and classic cars. Plus, you can indulge in sidewalk sales and a pie baking contest.
'Hello, Dolly'
Various Times - Benedum Center
Make it a full weekend of '50s nostalgia with a trip to Pittsburgh's Theater District to take in this classic tale. "Hello, Dolly" follows its titular character on her trip to Yonkers, New York to find a match for an unmarried half-millionaire. If you haven't seen the stage show, you may be familiar with the film, which stars Barbara Streisand as Dolly.
👋👋👋 #HelloDolly pic.twitter.com/egiU9T4dG2— Hello, Dolly! on Tour (@HelloDollyBway) August 4, 2019
Chris Stapleton's All American Roadshow
Saturday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion
This Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is bringing his summer tour to the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Stapleton will headline the concert and be joined by Margo Price and the Marcus King Band as opening acts. Lawn seats start at just $35.
2019 All-American Road Show with special guests @MissMargoPrice, @Brent_Cobb, @BrothersOsborne, @MarcusKingBand, and @KendellMarvel. Tickets on sale Feb 1. Sign up for pre-sale at https://t.co/mdwpy5kNBm. pic.twitter.com/YeM7yionuh— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) January 23, 2019
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Swope Park Rangers
Saturday, 7 p.m. - Highmark Stadium
The Riverhounds are clawing their way up in the standings and feeling great after a flawless victory over Memphis last week. This week's home matchup sees them take on the Swope Park Rangers from Kansas City, Kansas.
Today’s #ScienceofSoccerfact talks about ⚽️ and 💨!— Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) August 6, 2019
Science at the Stadium Night is this Saturday. Make sure you grab your tickets for the game! #UNLEASH

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Heinz Field
It might only be a preseason matchup, but the Black & Gold are back! There are still plenty of tickets available for the game at affordable prices. If you want to get football season started even earlier, the Steelers Tailgate starts at Stage AE at 3:30 p.m. and features live music plus tons of food and games for the whole family.
Our initial 2019 depth chart has been released.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2019

