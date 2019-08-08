0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/9-8/11)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All Weekend - Monroeville Convention Center

Check out one of the largest comic cons in the United States this weekend here in Allegheny County. Steel City Con starts Friday, and includes more than 750 vendor tables, an artists' alley and dozens of special guests. This year sci-fi and fantasy icons including George Takei, Lea Thompson and Ron Pearlman will be among those in attendance. Don't forget to check out the cosplay and trivia contests while you're there.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre

For more than half a century, B.B. King and his blues band defined the genre. Now, Michael Lee is working with the band to keep that legacy alive. You might remember Lee from NBC's "The Voice." This show is part of the Allegheny Summer Concert Series and will be accompanied by food trucks and local craft beer from Hop Farm. The concert is free and takes place rain or shine.

Saturday, 8 p.m. - North Park Boathouse

Looking for something oriented more toward the children? This is one of your last chances to check out the Allegheny County Movies in the Park series. Family activities, arts & crafts and more start 8 p.m., and the movie will start after sunset.

Other shows this year include:

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" - Aug. 14, South Park Amphitheater

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" - Aug. 17, North Park Boathouse

"Captain Marvel" - Aug. 21, Deer Lakes Park Wagman Observatory

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Spirit, Lawrenceville

While "pancakes and booze" might be enough to convince you, there's a whole lot more going on at this event. More than 500 pieces of art will be on display from emerging artists all over the county. This is a 21+ event.

Friday - Idlewild

This is a day of wall-to-wall entertainment and delicious Italian food. Local restaurants participating include Rizzo's Malabar Inn and Aroma Italiano. Pavilion D-2 and the Hillside Theater Stage will also have live music all day. the festivities are capped off with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Heinz History Center parking lot

One of the world's favorite summer picnic games is taking center stage this weekend at another celebration of Italian Heritage. The Heinz History Center's annual bocce tournament will take over the nearby parking lot under the Veterans Bridge for a day of games, snacks and live music. Team registration is sold out, but if you're looking to take in the sights and sounds of this classic game there's no better chance.

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. - Ligonier

Get ready to travel back in time to the 1950s with the Ligonier stroll! Ladies, you'll want to dust off your old poodle skirts for this one. This free event features oldies music, dancing, live entertainment and classic cars. Plus, you can indulge in sidewalk sales and a pie baking contest.

Various Times - Benedum Center

Make it a full weekend of '50s nostalgia with a trip to Pittsburgh's Theater District to take in this classic tale. "Hello, Dolly" follows its titular character on her trip to Yonkers, New York to find a match for an unmarried half-millionaire. If you haven't seen the stage show, you may be familiar with the film, which stars Barbara Streisand as Dolly.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

This Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is bringing his summer tour to the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Stapleton will headline the concert and be joined by Margo Price and the Marcus King Band as opening acts. Lawn seats start at just $35.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds are clawing their way up in the standings and feeling great after a flawless victory over Memphis last week. This week's home matchup sees them take on the Swope Park Rangers from Kansas City, Kansas.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - Heinz Field

It might only be a preseason matchup, but the Black & Gold are back! There are still plenty of tickets available for the game at affordable prices. If you want to get football season started even earlier, the Steelers Tailgate starts at Stage AE at 3:30 p.m. and features live music plus tons of food and games for the whole family.

