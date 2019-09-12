0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (9/13-9/15)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

S aturda y, 8 PM - PPG Paints Arena

Backstreet's back! The popular boy band is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend, and it's a show you do not want to miss. The group is out on its DNA World Tour - it's largest in 18 years! You're sure to know most of the songs. ppgpaintsarena.com is the place to score your tickets.

Saturday, 7 PM - KeyBank Pavilion

For country music lovers, KeyBank Pavilion has you covered. Jason Aldean is coming to the Pittsburgh area, playing all of your favorite songs. Three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Aldean is only the second Country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. Tickets are still available at jasonaldean.com

Friday, 8 PM - Byham Theater

In 2009, Billboard Magazine named Boney James the Jazz Musician of the Decade and the saxophonist certainly lives up to that moniker. Boney combines pop and RnB in his music, making his sound unique, and a little grittier than smooth jazz. His live show will also blow you away! Tickets for this incredible show can be found at pittsburgh-theater.com

Sunday, 1 PM - Heinz Field

The Steelers suffered a tough loss in game one of the regular season against the New England Patriots, but the team is looking ahead, and hungry for a win. The Steelers are hosting the Seattle Seahawks for the home opener, and you need to be there to root on the home team. Let's go Steelers! Get your tickets here

Saturday, 2 PM - Outside Heinz Field

Before the game on Sunday, head to Heinz Field for the NFL Fantennial weekend! It's a free event to attend, and happens right on Art Rooney boulevard. You will enjoy a full day of player appearances, live performances, a car show, and games. Plus, all fans will have chances to win prizes, including tickets to the Steelers vs. Seahawks game on Sunday.

Saturday, 7 PM - Highmark Stadium

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is undefeated at home, and the team is looking to keep it that way. The Charleston Battery comes to town, looking to dethrone the 'Hounds. Get your tickets here , and root on the home team as they try to stay undefeated on Saturday!

Friday, 5 PM - Penn Brewery Downtown Taproom & Kitchen

The calendar says it's technically still summer, but you can celebrate fall this weekend in Downtown Pittsburgh. Penn Brewery is bringing Oktoberfest fun to their new Downtown Taproom & Kitchen location! it's an evening of great food, music, and yes, beer. This event is family-friendly, but you do have to be 21 to enjoy the craft brews.

Friday, 4 PM - ShuBrew Brewery (Harmony)

For more craft brew goodness, ShuBrew in Harmony is celebrating its sixth anniversary. This event happens on Friday, and will be a lot of fun, for sure. There is a lot going on for this event, so click here to see what awaits you at this party.

All weekend - O'Reilly Theater

Fans of the "West Wing", "The Newsroom", and Aaron Sorkin in general... rejoice! Everyone knows the line: "You can't handle the truth!" This weekend you can hear it bellowed on the stage at the O'Reilly Theater. Sorkin's "A Few Good Men" is here through October. The play introduced the world to the screenwriter's famous sharp dialogue. Also, former steelers player Rocky Bleier is starring in the show. Tickets can be yours by visiting ppt.org

Saturday and Sunday - Court Time Sports Center

Trains, trains, and more trains. The Grand Central Train Show is fun for the whole family, and the Court Time Sports Center is the perfect place to beat the weekend heat. It's a collectible train show and sale with over 100 vendors, and more than 180 tables full of trains of all gauges. Tickets are $5 for those over 12; kids 12 and under get in free.

Saturday, 5:30 PM - Heinz Hall

Heinz Hall is playing host to superstar pianist Lang Lang for the season’s Gala night! It’s a celebration featuring one of Mozart’s masterpieces, his Piano Concerto No. 24, and more! It's a black tie event - one that's perfect for a date night! So, find your best evening gown, tuxuedo, and get your tickets at pittsburghsymphony.org for an evening of incredible music.

