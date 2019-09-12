PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!
Backstreet Boys
Saturday, 8 PM - PPG Paints Arena
Backstreet's back! The popular boy band is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend, and it's a show you do not want to miss. The group is out on its DNA World Tour - it's largest in 18 years! You're sure to know most of the songs. ppgpaintsarena.com is the place to score your tickets.
We have been reading all your reactions to #LetItBeMe and are overwhelmed with all the love! Get your Friday started off right with our brand new song with @steveaoki https://t.co/J47neV5mfH pic.twitter.com/WrX0b0NjWP— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) September 6, 2019
Jason Aldean
Saturday, 7 PM - KeyBank Pavilion
For country music lovers, KeyBank Pavilion has you covered. Jason Aldean is coming to the Pittsburgh area, playing all of your favorite songs. Three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Aldean is only the second Country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. Tickets are still available at jasonaldean.com
🎶 CONCERT INFO: Who's ready for a Saturday night with @Jason_Aldean, @kanebrown & @carlypearce?! 🎶— KeyBank Pavilion (@KeyBankPavilion) September 10, 2019
🔥 High Attendance is Expected
🚖 Carpool with friends, utilize Uber drop off/pick up areas, arrive early.
🎫 Buy tickets & upgrades here: https://t.co/fFkR1iJgg6 pic.twitter.com/Nlsay5M7Ce
Boney James
Steelers vs Seahawks
.@umdsfinest21 & @joehaden23 discuss how they're improving from injuries, preparing for our matchup vs. the Seahawks and more. pic.twitter.com/3SRWIZpUSq— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 12, 2019
NFL Fantennial
Riverhounds SC vs Charleston Battery
Oktoberfest Pop-Up Block Party
ShuBrew 6th Anniversary Party
A Few Good Men
Grand Central Train Show
A Night in Black and White Gala
Saturday, 5:30 PM - Heinz Hall
Heinz Hall is playing host to superstar pianist Lang Lang for the season’s Gala night! It’s a celebration featuring one of Mozart’s masterpieces, his Piano Concerto No. 24, and more! It's a black tie event - one that's perfect for a date night! So, find your best evening gown, tuxuedo, and get your tickets at pittsburghsymphony.org for an evening of incredible music.
