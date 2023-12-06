2024 Salzburg festival lineup includes new productions of 'Der Idiot' and 'The Gambler'

New productions of Mieczysław' Weinberg’s “Der Idiot” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “The Gambler" will highlight next summer's Salzburg Festival.

The festival will include 172 performances from July 19 to Aug. 31 plus 33 youth programs, Markus Hinterhäuser, the artistic director since 2016, announced Wednesday.

There will be new stagings of Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann)” and Mozart's “La Clemenza di Tito” along with a revival of Romeo Castellucci's 2021 staging of Mozart's “Don Giovanni.”

Last summer's festival sold 98.5% of tickets and attracted more than 241,000 visitors from 79 nations.

“The Idiot,” based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s novel, premiered at Germany's National Theatre Mannheim in 2013. Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla will conduct a production directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski in the Felsenreitschule from Aug. 2-23.

"The Gambler” features Asmik Grigorian and Violeta Urmana in a Peter Sellars production conducted by Timur Zangiev to be given in the Felsenreitschule from Aug. 12-28.

"La Clemenza di Tito” will be performed in the Haus für Mozart from Aug. 1-13 in a Robert Carsen staging starring Cecilia Bartoli and conducted by Gianluca Capuano that opens at the Whitsun Festival on May 19.

Benjamin Bernheim, Kathryn Lewek and Christian Van Horn star in "Hoffmann” in a Mariame Clément production conducted by Marc Minkowski at the Grosses Festpielhaus from Aug. 13-30.

Among concert performances, Christian Thielemann will conduct Strauss' “Capriccio” starring Elsa Dreisig and Bo Skovhus (July 26 to Aug. 4) and Bertrand de Billy will lead Ambroise Thomas' “Hamlet” with Stéphane Degout and Lisette Oropesa (Aug. 16 and 19).

Vienna Philharmonic concerts include Andris Nelsons leading Mahler's Ninth Symphony (Aug. 10-11), Riccardo Muti conducting Bruckner's Eighth Symphony (Aug. 15-17) and Gustavo Dudamel leading Strauss' “Four Last Songs” with Grigorian (Aug. 24-25).

