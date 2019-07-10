MOON, Pa. - Pittsburgh's own reality television star is thanking local airport employees for helping her recently after she fell out of her wheelchair.
Abby Lee Miller has been battling Burkitt lymphoma and now uses a wheelchair while she undergoes physical therapy.
According to an Instagram post on Monday, the Penn Hills woman fell while being transferred to her wheelchair from another chair at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Help! “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” isn’t that the truth? Let’s just say my transfer from the Isle Chair to my own chair didn’t go so well! The move should’ve happened on the bridge like usual and not in front of a hundred ppl waiting to board, I shouldn’t have had to ask for someone to call the paramedics and maybe the @americanair Gate Mgr should’ve at the very least asked if I was ok? Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind & the hot firemen who swiftly got me on my feet, into my chair & on my way!!! . . . . . . @aldcstudiopgh #dancemoms #aldc #season8 #abbyleemiller #abbylee
"Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind," she said underneath a photo of her sitting on the floor next to her wheelchair.
Miller's show "Dance Moms" is currently airing on Lifetime.
Miller became a star as the center of the show that followed her Abby Lee Dance Company's Junior Elite Competition Team. Her occasional clashes with her students’ mothers made for compelling television and launched several spinoffs.
