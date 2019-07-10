  • Abby Lee Miller thanks Pittsburgh International Airport employees for helping her after fall

    MOON, Pa. - Pittsburgh's own reality television star is thanking local airport employees for helping her recently after she fell out of her wheelchair.

    Abby Lee Miller has been battling Burkitt lymphoma and now uses a wheelchair while she undergoes physical therapy.

    According to an Instagram post on Monday, the Penn Hills woman fell while being transferred to her wheelchair from another chair at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    "Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind," she said underneath a photo of her sitting on the floor next to her wheelchair.

    Miller's show "Dance Moms" is currently airing on Lifetime.

    Miller became a star as the center of the show that followed her Abby Lee Dance Company's Junior Elite Competition Team. Her occasional clashes with her students’ mothers made for compelling television and launched several spinoffs.

