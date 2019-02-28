  • Actor Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A publicist for Luke Perry said Thursday that the actor was under observation at a California hospital amid reports that he had a stroke one day earlier.

    Entertainment news site TMZ reported paramedics were called around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to respond to Perry’s home in Sherman Oaks. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Us Weekly that paramedics were called to respond to a report of a person having a stroke.

    Perry's publicist, Arnold Robinson, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Perry was "currently under observation" at a hospital. He did not elaborate on why Perry had been hospitalized or share details on his condition.

    The 52-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Dylan McKay in the hit 90s television series "Beverly Hill 90210." Fox on Wednesday released a teaser for a revival the series, called just “90210,” with a majority of its original cast, although Entertainment Weekly reported Perry was not among the returning actors.

    The series won a Golden Globe in 1991 for Best Dramatic Television Series.

    Since 2017, Perry has starred as Fred Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale."

