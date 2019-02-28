  • Actor Luke Perry hospitalized after stroke, report says

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor Luke Perry remained hospitalized Thursday, one day after he had a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, according to entertainment news site TMZ

    Paramedics were called to Perry's home around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to TMZ. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Us Weekly that paramedics were called to respond to a report of a person having a stroke.

    A spokesman for the actor on Thursday told PEOPLE that Perry "is currently under observation at the hospital."

    His condition was not immediately known.

    The 52-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Dylan McKay in the hit 90s television series "Beverly Hill 90210." Fox on Wednesday released a teaser for a revival the series, called just “90210,” with a majority of its original cast, although Entertainment Weekly reported Perry was not among the returning actors.

    The series won a Golden Globe in 1991 for Best Dramatic Television Series.

    Since 2017, Perry has starred as Fred Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale."

