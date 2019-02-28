Actor Luke Perry remained hospitalized Thursday, one day after he had a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, according to entertainment news site TMZ.
#BREAKING: Luke Perry Suffered Massive Stroke, Currently Hospitalized https://t.co/bBAYgcxjnC— TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2019
Paramedics were called to Perry's home around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to TMZ. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Us Weekly that paramedics were called to respond to a report of a person having a stroke.
A spokesman for the actor on Thursday told PEOPLE that Perry "is currently under observation at the hospital."
His condition was not immediately known.
The 52-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Dylan McKay in the hit 90s television series "Beverly Hill 90210." Fox on Wednesday released a teaser for a revival the series, called just “90210,” with a majority of its original cast, although Entertainment Weekly reported Perry was not among the returning actors.
The series won a Golden Globe in 1991 for Best Dramatic Television Series.
Since 2017, Perry has starred as Fred Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale."
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}