After uproar, documentary on Hamas 2023 attack will screen at Toronto Film Festival

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival will screen a documentary on the 2023 Hamas attack, after all, following an uproar over the film's disinvitation from the upcoming festival.

Earlier this week, TIFF withdrew its invitation to the film "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue." The festival said the decision was based in part on legal clearance for footage used in the documentary. Deadline, which first reported the news, said a sticking point was the identification and legal clearance of Hamas militants' own livestreaming of the attack.

On Thursday evening, TIFF chief executive Cameron Bailey and “The Road Between Us” filmmaker Barry Avrich issued a joint statement announcing the film's selection.

“Both TIFF and the filmmakers have heard the pain and frustration expressed by the public and we want to address this together,” said Bailey and Avrich. “We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal, and programming concerns.”

“In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry,” they continued.

The film chronicles the story of retired Israeli Gen. Noam Tibon, whose efforts to save his family and others during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack was profiled in a "60 Minutes" segment.

After being informed that the film wouldn't screen at the festival, the “Road Between Us” filmmakers issued a statement claiming TIFF “censored its own programming by refusing the film.”

Bailey disputed that allegation, and pleaded that the situation demanded sensitivity.

“The events of October 7, 2023, and the ongoing suffering in Gaza weigh heavily on us, underscoring the urgent need for compassion amid rising antisemitism and Islamophobia,” Bailey said on Wednesday.

The Toronto International Film Festival, North America's largest film festival, runs Sept. 4–14.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.