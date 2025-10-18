Alley Mills wins second Daytime Emmy for 'General Hospital' role

PASADENA, Calif. — Alley Mills has won her second career Daytime Emmy award as guest performer in a daytime drama.

Mills was honored Friday for her role as Heather Webber on ABC's “General Hospital.” The 74-year-old, who first won in 2023, is best known for playing the mom on “The Wonder Years.”

“We're living in really dark times right now. Everything's crazy,” Mills told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “We just got to keep our spirits high.”

“General Hospital” picked up a second win for its writing team.

First-time nominee Susan Walters of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting actress honors.

“I'm so happy that I won so I can thank my husband of 40 years,” she said, singling out Linden Ashby, who has appeared on “Y&R.”

“The Young and the Restless” brought a leading 19 nominations into the 52nd annual show. It is just one of three shows nominated for best daytime drama, along with “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.”

