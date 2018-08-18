Aretha Franklin's funeral will be four-day event

DETROIT - A day after the death of legendary singer Aretha Franklin, details are emerging about official plans to celebrate her life.
The musician died at age 76 in her home in Detroit. She had been battling pancreatic cancer.
WDIV reported that the funeral for Franklin will be a four-day event. Her body will lie in repose at Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit for a viewing open to the public Aug. 28 and 29.
The Detroit News reported that publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said Franklin will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum.
A private funeral for close family and friends will be Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple, according to WDIV. Her body is being held at Swanson Funeral Home, which is also handling funeral arrangements, according to Detroit Free Press.
Organizers are also working to decide on a venue for a musical tribute to Franklin with major musicians.
Franklin will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, where her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett are entombed.
