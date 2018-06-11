  • Ariana Grande engaged to ‘SNL's' Pete Davidson, reports say

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LOS ANGELES -

    After just weeks of dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged.

    Us Weekly reported that, according to an unnamed source, the 24-year-olds “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles Saturday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple told People, which confirmed the news.

    The couple confirmed they were dating in the form of an Instagram post on Davidson’s account May 30. On Friday, Davidson posted another photo of himself and Grande. The next day, Grande posted a photo of the two.

     

    the chamber of secrets has been opened ...

    A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

     

    feel the love

    A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

    E! News reported that Davidson got two tattoos in tribute to Grande: a bunny ear mask behind his ear, in reference to her 2017 album cover for “Dangerous Woman,” and the initials AG on his thumb.

    Neither Davidson nor Grande has commented on the reports, but Grande did tweet, “I love u (so much) OK bye,” punctuated with multiple emojis of a monkey covering its eyes. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ariana Grande engaged to ‘SNL's' Pete Davidson, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Adults passed out from heroin arrested in a car with two children in back seat

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Uber app feature could flag drivers to drunk riders

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow hospitalized after heart attack