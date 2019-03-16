‘Baby Shark' can help children learn CPR, dad says

The popular toddler earworm “Baby Shark” may annoy some parents, but a CPR instructor is saying the tune could also be used to help teach children CPR.
California CPR instructor Chris Pietroforte told Inside Edition that young children can, and should, start learning about lifesaving techniques as early as possible. Pietroforte’s 2-year-old daughter, Saige, often tags along to CPR classes that he teaches.
“So she’s in there and I tell people that if they can’t outdo her, they won’t pass, and that’s actually happened a couple times,” Pietroforte said. “I had someone drop out of an EMT class because she outdid him and he was embarrassed and he left because he didn’t wanna be outdone by a 2-year-old.”
Saige knows how to use a defibrillator and how to do chest compressions, he said. While many adults know chest compressions can be performed to the beat of The Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive,” Pietroforte said any song between 100-120 beats per minute will work -- including “Baby Shark.”
In a video montage that’s now gone viral, Saige shows off her skills, performing chest compressions on training mannequins like a pro.
"I tell people all the time, if a 2-year-old can learn, why can’t you? So there’s no excuse for that," Pietroforte said. "My goal is to get as many people out there trained. ... And the more people trained, the better it is out there for society."
