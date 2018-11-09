  • Backstreet Boys bringing ‘DNA World Tour' to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Backstreet Boys are bringing their “DNA World Tour” to Pittsburgh.

    The tour, named after their upcoming album, “DNA,” will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 14.

    Presale starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

    “DNA” will be released Jan. 25.

