Bestselling author Brendan DuBois indicted for possession of child sexual abuse materials

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — (AP) — A bestselling mystery writer who was arrested this summer in New Hampshire for alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials has been formally indicted on six felony counts.

A Rockingham County grand jury returned the indictments against Brendan DuBois, who has been detained since he turned himself in to Exeter police in July, according to court documents. A lawyer for the 65-year-old DuBois did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

He is due to be arraigned Oct. 23.

DuBois’ website says he is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 29 novels. He co-wrote several of those with James Patterson, including “Cross Down," “Count Down,” “The Summer House” and “Blowback.”

Severn River Publishing previously announced that it was removing his books from its website. “While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books," the company, which was DuDois' publisher, said after his arrest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.