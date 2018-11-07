0 ‘Breaking Bad' movie in works, reports say

“Breaking Bad” may be back in movie form soon, but there are still many questions surrounding the return of the popular show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creator of “Breaking Bad,” Vince Gilligan, is working on a movie but it is unclear whether it will be for theatrical release or made for television.

It is also unclear if the movie will be a prequel or if it will follow the timeline after the television show’s finale, Variety reported.

Additionally, no stars from the original “Breaking Bad” -- such as Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul -- have been officially announced as returning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But despite all of the information that is not yet known, one thing that is known, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, is that the movie will be part of the “Breaking Bad” franchise.

Gilligan is expected to write and executive produce the movie, and could also direct. The executive producers of “Better Call Saul,” the “Breaking Bad” prequel, are also reportedly connected to the project, THR reported.

Production on the movie is expected to start this month in New Mexico. The state’s film office confirmed a movie is scheduled to be shot with the working title “Greenbrier,” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The movie will follow the escape of a man who was kidnapped as he tries to find freedom, the Journal reported.

“Breaking Bad” aired for five seasons on AMC.

