Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to launch 'Land of Hope and Dreams' US tour next month

LOS ANGELES — Bruce Springsteen is bringing his pointed political commentary back to American stages this spring.

The rock icon and the E Street Band announced Tuesday the launch of their "Land of Hope and Dreams" American tour starting March 31 in Minneapolis, kicking off a 20-date run that blends arena rock with a message centered on democracy, freedom and what Springsteen calls the defense of the American ideal. The tour concludes May 27 with an outdoor performance at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming!” Springsteen said in a statement. “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream.”

Last month, Springsteen dedicated his song "Streets of Minneapolis" to the people of Minneapolis, criticizing President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the city.

"It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good," he wrote, naming the two people who were fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

The upcoming shows mark Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first performances in North America since 2024. In 2025, they played to more than 700,000 fans across Europe on the initial leg of the “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour and released a live EP recorded on opening night in Manchester, England.

Springsteen has increasingly leaned into political themes during recent performances. On last year’s European tour, he told audiences that the band was calling upon “the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ’n’ roll, in dangerous times.”

The E Street Band lineup includes Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt and Max Weinberg, along with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano. They will be joined by the E Street Horns, the E Street Choir and percussionist Anthony Almonte.

