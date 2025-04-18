Canadian drummer arrested on child sexual abuse material charges in California

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Joseph Seiders, drummer for Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested and charged with possessing child sex abuse materials, authorities said.

Seiders, 44, is accused of recording young boys with his phone at a Chick-fil-A restaurant bathroom in Palm Desert, California, according to the local sheriff's department. The city of about 50,000 is in the Coachella Valley.

Law enforcement responded to a report April 7 of suspicious activity at the fast food restaurant. An 11-year-old boy told them a man recorded him while he was using the bathroom there.

Two days later, officers received another report at Chick-fil-A and took Seiders into custody. They searched his home and found evidence connecting him to the two incidents. His charges include possession of child sex abuse materials, molesting a child, and invasion of privacy, the sheriff's department said.

The Riverside County Public Defender's Office declined to comment on Seiders' behalf.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and are still investigating.

The New Pornographers said they have immediately severed ties with Seiders, who joined the band in 2014, in a post on Instagram.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders,” the post said.

