Charli xcx’s ' Brat reign continues, as she clears the decks at BRIT Awards

LONDON — (AP) — Charli xcx's "Brat" reign continues, as she cleared the decks at this year's BRIT Awards – the U.K.'s leading music awards show.

She won five awards at the 2025 Brits including artist, song and album of the year for "Brat," as well as the Songwriter of the year, which was announced ahead of the glitzy ceremony, in London Saturday. The awards come hot on the heels of Charli's wins at the Grammys last month, where she took the coveted Best Album.

Chappell Roan won Best International Artist and Best International Song. Fontaines D.C. won Best International Group.

The Cure received their first nomination in 30 years, for their deeply orchestral record "Songs of a Lost World." The Beatles were also nominated for the first time since 1977 for their first and only original recording of the 21st century.

Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage, performing a medley of her hits, including whimsical country track "Please, Please, Please" - which she recently re-recorded with Dolly Parton. Carpenter was also the recipient of the Global Success Award – the first time an international artist has received the honor.

The show featured a tribute to the late One Direction member Liam Payne after the singer was found dead aged 31 last year.

Founded in 1977, the Brits have evolved from a rough-around-the-edges industry event to a slick showcase for U.K. talent that has boosted the careers of future megastars including Adele.

Myles Smith received the coveted Brits Rising Star award – following in the footsteps of Sam Fender and Adele. Speaking earlier in the week he said last year going to the BRIT Awards was a "dream" and it was great to be able to perform at the show knowing he has an award in his “back pocket”

Other performances included Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party and Sam Fender.

