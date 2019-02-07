Win 4-pack of tickets to Carnegie Museum of Natural History reptiles exhibit

PITTSBURGH - Cold blooded. Scaly skin. Origins dating back millions of years.
There's a lot of cool stuff to learn about reptiles at the new exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
Enter our contest to win a 4-pack of tickets to Reptiles LIVE!
The contest runs from Feb.7 to Feb. 17.
It's open to residents in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland who are 18 years or older.
CLICK HERE to enter the contest.
