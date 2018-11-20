Win VIP Tickets to Christmas With Chris Jamison

Pittsburgh-native and The Voice finalist Chris Jamison is performing two concerts this Christmas season and you could win VIP passes!
Enter the Chris Jamison VIP Ticket Giveaway.
The contest opens on Nov. 21 and runs through Nov. 29 at midnight.
One winner will receive two VIP tickets and a meet-and-greet session at a Christmas with Chris concert at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty. There are two dates: Dec. 5 and 6.
CLICK HERE to enter the contest.
