Counterespionage thriller is first Chinese movie to get backing of intelligence agency

WASHINGTON — Dodging glass-walled skyscrapers, a drone joined a high-octane chase as a spy tried to evade the agents in pursuit. In moments, the unmanned aircraft knocks him down. The drama happened in China's southern city of Shenzhen and has been seen by millions of people domestically and abroad, including in the United States.

But it was not real. It was one of the scenes from “Scare Out,” a recently released Chinese movie that marks the first motion picture to be endorsed by China's secretive and powerful Ministry of State Security.

A movie about a mole inside an intelligence agency is not new in many countries, but it is in China, where the authorities — especially those with links to security — are used to keeping strict control over what is shared.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Zhang Yimou, “Scare Out” has been presented as “led and created” by the MSS, which hopes the movie will also help people to defend the country from any threats. It opened in theaters on Feb. 17, Chinese New Year’s Day.

MSS, which promoted it on social media, said in a statement the film aims to “strengthen the people’s defense line” and “echo the needs of the times of national security education.”

Although it hasn't supported a movie before, MSS has become more open about its work, bringing some of its underground operations into the open and engaging more with the public. In its first online post around two years ago on WeChat, China’s largest social media platform, it said: “Counterespionage requires the mobilization of the entire society.”

Since then, the ministry has been posting almost on a daily basis, and some messages are about real cases. For example, one was about a travel blogger who allegedly asked a college student to take pictures of a military base, while another was about a military buff who bought four books of military secrets under $1 at a neighborhood recycling station.

It has also published comics, short videos, and mini movies.

State security present during filming

“Scare Out,” which stars acclaimed actors Jackson Yee and Zhu Yilong, tells the story of the hunt for a mole within China's intelligence service who is leaking classified secrets information about a new fighter jet.

“Spies are just there around you,” Zhang, the director, said in a trailer released by the MSS.

For some security experts, MSS seems to be looking to make its work not only visible, but also to promote people's participation in reporting what they see as suspicious.

“It wants to build public and popular support to encourage people to share information,” said Sheena Greitens, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

“(It’s) a very sophisticated effort to mobilize Chinese citizens and make national security entertaining and fun to support,” she added.

Zhang, writing in an op-ed for the People’s Daily — the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper and the country's biggest national newspaper — said: “State security officers accompanied us throughout the whole filming process to make sure the film is close to reality.”

The director is known for his films “Ju Dou,” “Raise The Red Lantern,” and “Hero,” all of which secured Oscar nominations.

Rumors on social media claim the film's plot is based on a real case about a researcher who allegedly leaked information about China’s J-35 fighter abroad.

MSS did not respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

Since its release, the movie has been playing in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Its box office has reached 1.1 billion yuan ($160 million) in two weeks.

Alice Jin, a 28-year-old who works in e-commerce in Washington, said she saw the movie with the hope of “not falling asleep.” But she said it was “better than I expected,” adding: “I had no idea what it (MSS) was before.”

Wang Lehang, a 25-year-old student, said: “I love watching movies, so a movie on patriotism education definitely works better on me.” It was, he added, “better than a lecture.”

'We want to understand the truth'

For decades, other countries have had spy movies. The first James Bond movie was released over six decades ago.

The CIA, which has also been portrayed in movies and TV shows, such as the Jason Bourne franchise, is known to work with Hollywood to shape the entertainment industry’s portrayal of the agency.

Western movies are more about “here’s where the trouble is coming from,” but China is also “highlighting to people internally that they don’t side with the West,” said Liam McLoughlin, senior lecturer in politics at Edge Hill University in northwest England.

The release of “Scare Out” comes as the CIA has been sharing recruitment videos on social media targeting Chinese officials to turn into spies for the U.S.

“Do you have information about China’s top leaders? Are you a military officer, or do you work with the military?” a recent video says in Mandarin. “Please contact us. We want to understand the truth.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the attempt to recruit potentials spies, saying it will take all necessary measures to avoid any infiltration.

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Castillo reported from Beijing.

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