Daddy Yankee's memoir, 'ReaDY! The Power To Change Your Story,' will be out in April

NEW YORK — (AP) — Latin music superstar Daddy Yankee, the Grammy winning "King of Reggaeton," hopes his memoir will inspire others to believe in themselves.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that it will release Daddy Yankee's "ReaDY! The Power To Change Your Story" in English and Spanish in April 2025. The 48-year-old rapper, whose many hits include "Gasolina" and "Somos de Calle," will reflect on his rise from housing projects in Puerto Rico to global stardom.

“ReaDY is a book where I share many personal experiences, life testimonies and lessons I have learned through my walk here on Earth. I hope it will bring you many blessings," Daddy Yankee said in a statement.

Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, retired last year and has said he will dedicate his life to his religious faith. His many honors include six Latin Grammys and eight Billboard music awards.

“Raymond has been inspiring and entertaining millions of people over the past three decades as Daddy Yankee,” said Cris Garrido, a vice president and publisher of HarperCollins' Spanish-language publishing. “We’re excited to partner with him in this new chapter of his life and career as an author.

“I’ve loved working with Raymond on the book — it reflects the same level of commitment and excellence that he brings to everything he does. The storytelling is rich and captivating, and he does a wonderful job of drawing from his own experiences and life lessons to show readers of all walks of life that we each have the power to change our stories.”

