Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday's episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" in which he learned that he's suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart - meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood.
Dr. Mehmet Oz counseled him not to be afraid and to get medical help, People reported.
People magazine says that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado in mid-September after he felt a pain in his chest, according to the celebrity news site TMZ.
Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the show, died in June at age 51.
