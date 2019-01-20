Drake signs on for Las Vegas residency, reports say

LAS VEGAS - Like Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, Drake could be the next major artist to take his act to Las Vegas, according to some reports.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that sources familiar with XS bookings said the rapper agreed to 12 shows over two years, which would make him a standout on the strip among so many women in pop music.
According to The Blast, a residency deal could net him $10 million.
Drake performed at the nightclub last week during the Consumer Electronics Show, where he hinted about a residency on the strip, the Review-Journal reported. The show earned him a reported $2 million.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind Chill Advisory issued for entire area
- Pastor who bought $200K Lamborghini for wife lives in $1.8M house paid for by church
- Man pulled from Allegheny River dies at hospital
- VIDEO: Teen Presumed Dead After Being Swept into Pacific Ocean
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Drake may be the latest major musician to have a Las Vegas residency, according to some reports. Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
“Vegas! When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or some (stuff),” Drake said. “But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lotta chances to see me.”
The Source reported that Drake may have also hinted at the deal in a Saturday Instagram post.
The image shows Drake performing at the nightclub with XS and Wynn tagged in the photo and the caption reading, “New home.”
There has been no confirmation of a residency.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}