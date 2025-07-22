Elton John, Questlove, Rod Stewart mourn death of Ozzy Osbourne

Luminaries of the music world mourned the death of Ozzy Osbourne at age 76, expressing affection and admiration for the heavy metal icon.

Elton John called the Black Sabbath frontman “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer” and “one of the funniest people I've ever met.” Nirvana said Black Sabbath was “the template for heavy rock.” Rod Stewart said he would “see you up there — later rather than sooner.”

Osbourne died Tuesday, just weeks after his farewell show. In 2020, he revealed he had Parkinson's disease after suffering a fall.

Some reaction from various corners of the music world:

Elton John

"So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx" — on Instagram

Rod Stewart

“Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there — later rather than sooner.” — on Instagram

Flavor Flav

“Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP” — on X

Ronnie Wood

“I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.” — on X

Jason Momoa

“Love you @ozzyosbourne. All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful RIP.” — on Instagram

Billie Joe Armstrong

“No words. We love you Ozzy.” — on Instagram

Nirvana

"Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy " — on X

Questlove

“Long live the Oz. Rest In Melody.” — on Instagram

Pantera

“Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy & Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss” — on Instagram

Wolfgang Van Halen

“Legend. Thank you for everything, Ozzy” — on Instagram

Gene Simmons

"Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osbourne family." — on X

